brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Mayfield lumber theft arrested in Virginia
The man wanted in connection to a lumber theft in Mayfield has been caught in Virginia. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott, has been accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. He is also wanted on felony theft charges out of Stewart County, Tennessee. There, Scott is accused of home improvement services fraud as well as theft of property valued between $60,000 and $120,000.
wnky.com
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks says she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. Banks are urging other families to be...
cenlanow.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
LSU Reveille
Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations
LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat...
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
brproud.com
BRPD: Tip leads to arrest of man accused of attempted rape at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Thursday arrest of a suspect accused of attempted rape at a BREC park earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dominick Moore of Baton Rouge. Police said the attempted rape of a woman...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning for the Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Legislative luncheon in Du Quoin, Ill. A legislative luncheon was held Thursday in Du Quoin, Ill. Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sikeston DPS is looking...
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
radionwtn.com
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
brproud.com
Central PD looking for Rav4 that allegedly caused “extensive damage” to residence
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle. The featured image shows what CPD calls the “extensive damage” that a 2009-2012 white Toyota RAV4 allegedly left in its wake at a residence on Thursday morning. The accident...
WLKY.com
Candle factory destroyed in deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak hit with several OSHA violations
MAYFIELD, Ky. — The candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky which was completely destroyed by the deadly tornado outbreak in December is facing several violations, according to the United States Department of Labor. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC was hit with seven violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The...
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
