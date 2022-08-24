Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in left field for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Gonzalez will man left field after Joc Pederson was rested in Minnesota versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. hitting second on Saturday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Wade Jr. will operate first base after Wilmer Flores was shifted to third and Evan Longoria was rested. In a matchup against Giants' right-hander Alex Cobb, our models project Wade Jr. to score 8.8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Joc Pederson receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Pederson will rest in Minnesota after Luis Gonzalez was announced as Saturday's left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 231 batted balls this season, Pederson has recorded a 14.7% barrel rate and a .373...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 323 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .203 batting average with a .731 OPS, 18 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Eduardo Escobar (oblique) activated, in lineup Saturday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the orde versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Escobar for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Luis Arraez leading off on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Saturday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was picked as Minnesota's designated hitter and Gary Sanchez was rested. numberFire's models project Arraez to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models proejct Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez behind the plate for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Perez will catch on Saturday night after Seby Zavala was rested in Chicago. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Perez to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Giants give Evan Longoria a breather on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Longoria will take a seat on the bench after Wilmer Flores was moved to third base and LaMonte Wade Jr. positioned at first. Per Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Longoria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas operating first base for Cubs on Saturday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rivas will man first base against his division rivals after P.J. Higgins was benched on Saturday night. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Leury Garcia at third base on Saturday night
Chicago White Sox utility-man Leury Garcia is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will operate the hot corner after Josh Harrison was rested at home versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez hitting sixth in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is starting in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez will operate behind the plate after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Dean Kremer, our models project Vazquez to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Knizner to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. receives Saturday off
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Acuna Jr. will take a break after Guillermo Heredia was picked as Atlanta's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 263 batted balls this season, Acuna Jr. has recorded a 12.5% barrel...
numberfire.com
Astros position David Hensley at shortstop on Saturday night
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hensley will take over the shortstop position after Jeremy Pena was left on the bench. In a matchup versus Orioles' righty Dean Kremer, numberFire's models project Hensley to score 6.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Zack Short in Tigers' lineup Saturday night
Detroit Tigers infielder Zack Short is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Short is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Short for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Elehuris Montero handling designated hitting duties for Rockies on Saturday
Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Montero will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Blackmon was rested against Mets' left-hander David Peterson. numberFire's models project Montero to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Comments / 0