ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yE8E_0hSlHLbj00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes.

Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete in higher levels elsewhere in college football.

“The guys that we got are hungry,” Wilson said. “They got four years to develop. They get a chance to play for a conference championship and a chance to compete for a national championship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPuI2_0hSlHLbj00

“Coming to Arkansas Baptist was a blessing,” defensive back Amarion Watson said. “Way even more than a blessing to me because nobody else really wanted me.”

“I called Coach Wilson and he said everybody makes the team so I really just wanted to play football,” wide receiver Justin Hughes said. “I just wanted a shot. They were going to give me that shot and I was ready to work.”

“Actually slowing the game down and learning the things I didn’t know,” linebacker Joseph Price said. “I think that’s been a really great experience, learning and talking football.”

“We’re a lot of hard hitting, enthusiastic, fast kids that love football,” quarterback and wide receiver Kristian Gammage said.

Watch Nick’s story to hear from Arkansas Baptist’s offensive and defensive coordinators who used to play for the team. The Buffaloes open the season on Saturday, August 27th in Tennessee before hosting four straight games at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit routing Baptist Prep

The Yellville-Summit High School football team was able to dominate its opener Friday in Little Rock. The Panthers beat up on Baptist Prep 47-18. Yellville-Summit starts the year at 1-0, and they’ll meet Johnson County Westside in their home opener. Salem also started the year with a road victory....
SUMMIT, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
State
Tennessee State
Little Rock, AR
College Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel signs new contract

Following a pair of historic seasons, including back-to-back Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season championships and a 2022 SEC Softball Tournament title, University of Arkansas Head Softball Coach Courtney Deifel has signed a new employment agreement that could keep her in the third base coaching box at Bogle Park through 2030.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Last Chance U#Baptist#American Football#Naia#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy