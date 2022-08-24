Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes.

Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete in higher levels elsewhere in college football.

“The guys that we got are hungry,” Wilson said. “They got four years to develop. They get a chance to play for a conference championship and a chance to compete for a national championship.”

“Coming to Arkansas Baptist was a blessing,” defensive back Amarion Watson said. “Way even more than a blessing to me because nobody else really wanted me.”

“I called Coach Wilson and he said everybody makes the team so I really just wanted to play football,” wide receiver Justin Hughes said. “I just wanted a shot. They were going to give me that shot and I was ready to work.”

“Actually slowing the game down and learning the things I didn’t know,” linebacker Joseph Price said. “I think that’s been a really great experience, learning and talking football.”

“We’re a lot of hard hitting, enthusiastic, fast kids that love football,” quarterback and wide receiver Kristian Gammage said.

Watch Nick’s story to hear from Arkansas Baptist’s offensive and defensive coordinators who used to play for the team. The Buffaloes open the season on Saturday, August 27th in Tennessee before hosting four straight games at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.