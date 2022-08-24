Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO