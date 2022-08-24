ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Thunderstorm takes over the state

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myN52_0hSlH8DX00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — A severe storm took over North Dakota throughout the day on Tuesday.

Some places simply got lightning and rain, while others experienced a lot more.

Courtesy: Cassie Peterson from Bottineau

We had viewers from all around sending us a ton of photos and videos of the weather, CHECK IT OUT:

Courtesy: Audrey Rangeloff from Bismarck
Courtesy: Andrew Verry, Bismarck
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEAsB_0hSlH8DX00
    Greg Stewart, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCVhI_0hSlH8DX00
    Greg Stewart, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNG9A_0hSlH8DX00
    Greg Stewart, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4sFD_0hSlH8DX00
    Greg Stewart, Bottineau
Courtesy: Greg Stewart, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRycF_0hSlH8DX00
    Cassie Peterson, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gF3bz_0hSlH8DX00
    Cassie Peterson, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QA5g4_0hSlH8DX00
    Cassie Peterson, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l6Tx_0hSlH8DX00
    Cassie Peterson, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCE2M_0hSlH8DX00
    Cassidy Fitch, Max
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzaS5_0hSlH8DX00
    Sarah Hendrix, Souris
Courtesy: Andrew Verry, Bismarck

The aftermath of this storm? We’ll let the photos do the talking:

  • Carlie Millang, Bottineau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnR8M_0hSlH8DX00
    Haley Mygland, Rugby
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkqOw_0hSlH8DX00
    Kirsten Belgarde, Wilton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCisK_0hSlH8DX00
    Kirsten Belgarde, Wilton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSWbm_0hSlH8DX00
    Haley Mygland, Rugby
Community Policy