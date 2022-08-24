ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Turnpike modernization continues with lane conversions, removal of toll plaza gates

BEREA – Drivers who travel on the Ohio Turnpike are beginning to see a glimpse of the new Toll Collection System — from the lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges to the new construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
Patrol OVI checkpoint will be on Wooster Street tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint from 7-10 tonight on Wooster Street. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury...
