sent-trib.com
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to visit BGSU, focus on advanced manufacturing and logistics
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner will visit Bowling Green State University on Monday to meet with students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics. During the visit, BGSU students will provide demonstrations in the robotics and engineering labs, highlighting the university's...

Turnpike modernization continues with lane conversions, removal of toll plaza gates
BEREA – Drivers who travel on the Ohio Turnpike are beginning to see a glimpse of the new Toll Collection System — from the lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges to the new construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.

Patrol OVI checkpoint will be on Wooster Street tonight
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint from 7-10 tonight on Wooster Street. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury...
