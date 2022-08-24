ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

4-Star WR Micah Tease Opens Senior Season

CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West. His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward. "Definitely it's all correctable," Tease...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Alma quarterback Joe Trusty

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Fearless Friday Player of the Week goes to Alma's Joe Trusty. The quarterback for the Airedales led his team to a victory over the Van Buren Pointers in week one after trailing by one touchdown early in the game. He had a...
ALMA, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs

EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Fayetteville Bike Drive, WAC subscription

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening today, it's time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show "Check One, Two" has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies

CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges' first outdoor architecture exhibit!. 'Architecture at Home' explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hound Hangout at Apple Blossom Brewing Co.

Good Day NWA's Jason Suel is back for another Hound Hangout brought to you by Lighting Emporium!. Watch as Jason meets up with the folks at Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville as they talk about the opportunities the facility has for furry friends and their families to enjoy a nice time out.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arts Live Theatre talks upcoming programming

Arts Live Theatre's mission is to empower children and enrich lives through excellence in children's theatre and education. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason catch up with Mark Smith and Jules Taylor from Arts Live to learn about their exciting upcoming programming.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
