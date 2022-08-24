ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN

The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant. During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants. between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:. • Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Happy National Dog Day, Casper

Today is national dog day, and so... k2radio news sat down with both the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter to discuss the different facilities and adoption processes. Both facilities work closely with each other to ensure that animals have a place to stay while they wait for their...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Celebrate GRAND OPENING of new building

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of a new Club building for Glenrock’s youth on Thursday, August 18. The event was emceed by county commissioner Tony Lehner. Club youth Kaycee C. spoke of her excitement for the new Club. She said the Club provides a safe place for kids like her when parents are at work and on out-of-school days.
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library

The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night

Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Luke Young to Face Charges in Double Homicide West of Casper on Aug. 9

The "person of interest" in a double homicide on Aug. 9 will face charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Sheriff's investigators have obtained enough information to charge Luke Thomas Young, 26, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault related to the homicides of Acacia Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson, according to the news release.
CASPER, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

