Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN
The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant. During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants. between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:. • Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Happy National Dog Day, Casper
Today is national dog day, and so... k2radio news sat down with both the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter to discuss the different facilities and adoption processes. Both facilities work closely with each other to ensure that animals have a place to stay while they wait for their...
Through the Keyhole: Fathom Swanson Celebrates 10 Years as Madame of Casper Burlesque Troupe
You wake up in the middle of the night, but it still feels like you're dreaming. You're in your own bed, but it's in a different place. You hear music coming from down the hall. It's calling out to you, beckoning you, daring you. You wipe the sleep from your eyes and get out of bed, slowly walking towards the sound of the music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natrona County High School ribbon cutting for new pool
The Natrona County High School (NCHS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. for the new pool on Wednesday. The new $10.2 million natatorium gives NCHS a pool for the first time since the old pool was demolished in 2014. Seniors McKenzie Watts, Lily Roberts and Bella Bruvaker talked...
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
VIDEO: Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women’s Health Clinic in Casper
Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known. In fact,...
Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Celebrate GRAND OPENING of new building
The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of a new Club building for Glenrock’s youth on Thursday, August 18. The event was emceed by county commissioner Tony Lehner. Club youth Kaycee C. spoke of her excitement for the new Club. She said the Club provides a safe place for kids like her when parents are at work and on out-of-school days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
Last Stand Standing: Flaming Wok Is The Only Vendor Left in Eastridge Mall Food Court
There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, where malls were the place to be. Malls first gained their popularity in the '80s and they played host to a variety of shops, kiosks and, yes, food stands. Food courts were the absolute center of a shopping mall, featuring various eateries...
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial
Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night
Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
Luke Young to Face Charges in Double Homicide West of Casper on Aug. 9
The "person of interest" in a double homicide on Aug. 9 will face charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Sheriff's investigators have obtained enough information to charge Luke Thomas Young, 26, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault related to the homicides of Acacia Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson, according to the news release.
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0