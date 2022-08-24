City of Kinston Laboratory Technician $34,893.30 - $48,617.11. Annually Full-time with Benefits! Description Performs routine technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological test of wastewater and water as required by the City of Kinston, the State of North Carolina, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Essential Functions Performs biological, chemical, and bacteriological tests as related to the operational controls for the water reclamation facility. Calculates and completes daily operational reports, and compiles data for state reports. Analyzes samples for BOD, TSS, pH, Fecal Coliform, Conductivity, Total Phosphorous, Ammonia, Nitrate-Nitrate, and microbiological water retesting. Performs required quality control and detailed paperwork associated with these tests. Investigate problems or inconsistencies in test results. Troubleshoots and performs preventive maintenance on laboratory equipment. Prepares solutions and reagents. Reviews test results for accuracy, consistency, and defection. Tracks pollutants for permit compliance. Conducts outside testing. Assists in scheduling required testing. Coordinates sample collection. Completes chain of custody. Performs related tasks as required.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO