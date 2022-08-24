Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU students respond to Biden’s debt relief plan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of Americans could see their student loan debt reduced as part of President Biden’s federal student loan debt plan. WITN spoke to East Carolina University students to get a better idea of how the plan will impact them. Many believe it will help in the long run.
neusenews.com
Exceptional Children’s awards go to educators who ‘make it happen’
Two educators lauded for their positive attitude and selfless nature are recipients of the top annual awards presented by the Exceptional Children’s Department of Lenoir County Public Schools. Amy Taylor of Pink Hill Elementary School is the 2022-2023 EC Teacher of the Year and Tanecia Sutton of Contentnea-Savannah K-8...
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
roanokebeacon.com
Johnson is president of state commissioner’s association
Tracey Johnson is the new President of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson, Washington County’s current Board of Commissioners chair, becomes the first NCAAC President hailing from Washington County. She was installed as the organization’s 106th president during the NCAAC’s 115th annual conference in Cabarrus County August 11-13.
ncconstructionnews.com
Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame
A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston - Laboratory Technician
City of Kinston Laboratory Technician $34,893.30 - $48,617.11. Annually Full-time with Benefits! Description Performs routine technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological test of wastewater and water as required by the City of Kinston, the State of North Carolina, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Essential Functions Performs biological, chemical, and bacteriological tests as related to the operational controls for the water reclamation facility. Calculates and completes daily operational reports, and compiles data for state reports. Analyzes samples for BOD, TSS, pH, Fecal Coliform, Conductivity, Total Phosphorous, Ammonia, Nitrate-Nitrate, and microbiological water retesting. Performs required quality control and detailed paperwork associated with these tests. Investigate problems or inconsistencies in test results. Troubleshoots and performs preventive maintenance on laboratory equipment. Prepares solutions and reagents. Reviews test results for accuracy, consistency, and defection. Tracks pollutants for permit compliance. Conducts outside testing. Assists in scheduling required testing. Coordinates sample collection. Completes chain of custody. Performs related tasks as required.
Two new community projects to be funded by American Rescue Plan funds
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Commissioners decided Monday night to move forward with plans to develop two gymnasium community centers. The board members said they want the new community centers to serve as transformational works that reflect Pitt County’s future. “In listening to the citizens, there was a strong need for […]
WITN
Martin County school to give out free school supplies
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina middle school is giving away free school supplies to students in need Wednesday. South Creek Middle School is organizing the event which will take place at the Oak City Town Commons. The giveaway which starts at noon comes as inflation reaches new heights...
Ballot printing delayed in some NC counties while elections board considers complaint
Printing of ballots in 10 North Carolina counties will be delayed while an election protest is resolved about a Democrat’s residency.
neusenews.com
Grand celebration of Lenoir County Historical Association and Historic Harmony Hall
Posted on Lenoir County Historical Association Facebook Page:. Join us for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Lenoir County Historical Association (LCHA) and the 250th anniversary of historic Harmony Hall. The event will be held at the Kinston Country Club on September 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm. “The...
Search firm down to seven finalists for Rocky Mount city manager
The firm leading the search for Rocky Mount’s next city manager is down to seven finalists for additional vetting. As the city nears a potential decision, survey data shows that public safety is the biggest concern for the new hire to take on. At a Committee of the Whole...
Greenville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
WITN
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: More good news for ECU commit after 15th surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received more good news after the East Carolina University baseball commit’s 15th surgery Tuesday, his mother reported. Byrd has been in and out of the operating room since suffering severe leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. His right leg sustained the most damage, and […]
WITN
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
triangletribune.com
New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson
RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
