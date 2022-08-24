Read full article on original website
Susan (Sami) Burgess Trull Fye
Sami passed away at the age of 83, at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia,on July 22nd, 2022. She grew up in the north, but lived most of her adult life in South Florida. She and her husband, Charlie, moved to Statesboro in 2016 to be closer to family.
Genetha (Williams) Nunnally
Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally, age 102, of Statesboro, GA., answered the Master’s call to eternal rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a Screven County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Oliver Nunnally,...
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
Olivia Jean Boyd
Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Bulloch County Schools’ educators receive awards
Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, our community, and our state. Kristen Rogers, Statesboro High School, who was elected president of Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences,. Katherine Wellman, Southeast Bulloch High School, who received the Counseling and...
John J. Unkel Jr.
John J. Unkel, Jr. of Statesboro, GA passed in the company of friends on August 16, 2022. While he left us suddenly, he had made peace with his condition, as well as with his family, friends, and the world at large. The scope of his good deeds and kind work...
Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith
Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
Bonnie Alice Blythe
Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas. She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
Michael Kenny Patrick
Mr. Michael Kenny Patrick, 49, of Sylvania, GA passed away at his home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Kenny was born in Savannah, GA to Joyce Elaine Seyle and Clifford Casey Patrick. He resided in Effingham County for most of his life. He recently worked at Lowe’s, and prior to that he installed floor coverings. Kenny attended Newington Baptist Church. He loved watching sports, especially Georgia Bulldogs football, as well as hunting and fishing and was regarded as a capable marksman.
Barbara Sue Cowart Cox
Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox, age 87, died on Sunday August 21st 2022 at her home in Garfield, GA. Mrs. Barbara Sue was born on June 22nd 1935 at her home in Garfield to the late Mr. Calude M. Cowart and Mrs. Susie Gay Cowart. She was a graduate of Portal High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, graduating in 1955. She married Aldric F. Cox in 1957 and they lived in Savannah, GA for many years where she was an administrator with Chatham County Schools. In 1991 she retired after 33 years as an educator and moved back to Bulloch County. Barbara Sue was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
Chris Chumley named EGRMC Employee of the Month
Congratulations to the EGRMC June 2022 Employee of the Month, Chris Chumley. Chumley is an echo sonographer and has been part of the echo cardiac team at EGRMC for almost 11 years. Chris was nominated by his colleagues for his great attitude, dedication, responsiveness, and commitment to providing quality patient...
Mrs. Emilie Sandra Dunagan Deal
Mrs. Emilie Sandra Dunagan Deal, former First Lady of Georgia, passed away at her home in Demorest, GA on Tuesday at the age of 80. Family and friends in the Bulloch County area are invited to come by and sign a register book for Mrs. Sandra Deal that will be sent to her family.
Statesboro’s Dylan Marlowe kicks off GS football season with a free concert
To help usher in another year of Eagle Football, the Georgia Southern Department of Athletics is offering a free concert featuring local country artist and hometown star Dylan Marlowe. “We are excited to welcome Dylan Marlowe back to his hometown to play a concert for Eagle Nation the night before...
GS President Kyle Marrero delivers a focused “State of the University” address
The bedrock of our locality. The mecca of our community. I could only be talking about one entity when it comes down to Statesboro, GA. And it’s our hometown college, Georgia Southern University!. GS kicked off its 2022-2023 school year with an enthusiastic “State of the University” address given...
Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson
Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. June was born on June 14th 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart. She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car. June was a member at Temple Baptist church in Statesboro.
Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath
Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.
U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro
Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
Linda Keel
It is with great sadness, we pause to announce the passing of Ms. Linda Keel, who departed this life, Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We the staff and management would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this time.
