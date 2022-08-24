Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox, age 87, died on Sunday August 21st 2022 at her home in Garfield, GA. Mrs. Barbara Sue was born on June 22nd 1935 at her home in Garfield to the late Mr. Calude M. Cowart and Mrs. Susie Gay Cowart. She was a graduate of Portal High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, graduating in 1955. She married Aldric F. Cox in 1957 and they lived in Savannah, GA for many years where she was an administrator with Chatham County Schools. In 1991 she retired after 33 years as an educator and moved back to Bulloch County. Barbara Sue was a member of Elam Baptist Church.

GARFIELD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO