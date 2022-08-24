Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks, suspect in Waukesha Parade attack, has outburst in court
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade was back in court Friday, Aug. 26. The prosecution called out Brooks for not paying attention to about 40 minutes of Thursday's hearing. When they returned from a break, Brooks had an outburst.
CBS 58
Racine Correctional Institute supervisor accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine Correctional Institute supervisor is accused of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Investigators tell CBS 58 what started as flirting between an inmate and unit supervisor ended in a sexual relationship that went on for several months. Now, that supervisor has been removed from her position, and is facing 41 felony counts.
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced for stealing money on Thursday, Aug. 25. A judge sentenced Lewis to 30 days in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty to misuse of campaign funds and misconduct while in office. Lewis was accused of defrauding her...
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks returns to Waukesha court; judge grants motion to drop 6 counts
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy was back in court Thursday, Aug. 25. Darrell Brooks faces more than 75 charges for killing six and injuring dozens more. His trial is set for this fall. Thursday's hearing focused on several motions by the...
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
CBS 58
Girlfriend of Anthony Huber, man killed by Rittenhouse, speaks out on 2-year anniversary
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two years ago, three men were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha. Two of those men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, died, and Rittenhouse was tried and found not guilty of homicide. Rittenhouse's attorneys argued that this was a case...
CBS 58
MPD officer injured after deceased suspect's gun goes off after pursuit
MILWUAKEE (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was shot Friday afternoon by a dead man's gun on Milwaukee's north side. That officer is now recovering in the hospital. There are lot of moving parts to the story: a suspect ran from police while firing at officers, then shot...
CBS 58
Dozens in Kenosha gather to remember the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Remembrances of the Kenosha unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue tonight, on Aug. 24, with a slide presentation. Dozens gathered at Civic Center Park, which was ground zero in Aug. of 2020. Two years later, Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the...
CBS 58
Birthday party turned violent: 5 shot in Racine overnight
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Five people were shot in Racine overnight. The shooting happened near State and Prospect Streets early Friday, Aug. 26. Police say four men and one woman suffered gunshot wounds, three of which were transported to Milwaukee. The sister of Marshawn Thurman, one of the five...
CBS 58
18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police officer shot by wanted man during foot pursuit; suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee police officer was hurt and suspect is dead following an incident that happened near 11th and Keefe on Friday, Aug. 26. According to MPD, just before 12 p.m., officers were in the area looking for a 43-year-old Milwaukee man wanted for domestic violence. The suspect fled on foot and a pursuit ensued.
CBS 58
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting before fire breaks out near 22nd and Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police tell CBS 58 one woman is dead and another three are injured after a shooting on Wednesday night, Aug. 24. First responders were called to 22nd and Center streets around 9:20 p.m. for a shooting. A police captain with the Milwaukee Police Department says an 82-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. An 88-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and an 85-year-old man were hurt but are expected to survive.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Next anonymous tip that solves homicide case will get $25,000 reward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Crime Stoppers is making a promise to the community with a new initiative. The next person who comes forward and gives an anonymous tip that solves a homicide case with an arrest will get a $25,000 reward. So far in 2022, at least 150 homicides...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man, 45, fatally shot near 13th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating after a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 13th and Forest Home on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officials were called to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Police are seeking unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
CBS 58
AG Kaul makes stop in Milwaukee calling on opioid settlement funds to be released
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is set to receive funds from an opioid settlement involving some pharmaceutical companies. Right now, the money is being held up by Republicans who control the budget committee. Attorney General Josh Kaul made a stop at West Grove Clinic Friday, Aug. 26, calling attention to...
CBS 58
Serious injuries sustained by 2 people shot late Friday night near 48th & Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, two Milwaukee men were injured by gunfire near 48th St. and Hampton Ave. According to police the victims, a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old, were taken to a local hospital by an unknown driver and were treated for serious injuries.
CBS 58
Children's Wisconsin beams with pride as progress is made on new emergency and trauma center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is celebrating the new emergency department and trauma center that is underway at the hospital. You can see construction taking place with a lot of metal beams, but a very special metal beam was placed on Friday, Aug. 26. This beam was signed by...
CBS 58
MPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked car near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a parked car in Milwaukee Thursday night, Aug. 25. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near 6th and Orchard Streets. According to police, the 29-year-old West Allis man was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. He was...
