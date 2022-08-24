ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Birthday party turned violent: 5 shot in Racine overnight

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Five people were shot in Racine overnight. The shooting happened near State and Prospect Streets early Friday, Aug. 26. Police say four men and one woman suffered gunshot wounds, three of which were transported to Milwaukee. The sister of Marshawn Thurman, one of the five...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CBS 58

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting before fire breaks out near 22nd and Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police tell CBS 58 one woman is dead and another three are injured after a shooting on Wednesday night, Aug. 24. First responders were called to 22nd and Center streets around 9:20 p.m. for a shooting. A police captain with the Milwaukee Police Department says an 82-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. An 88-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and an 85-year-old man were hurt but are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 58

Police: Milwaukee man, 45, fatally shot near 13th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating after a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 13th and Forest Home on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officials were called to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Police are seeking unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

