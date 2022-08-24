MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police tell CBS 58 one woman is dead and another three are injured after a shooting on Wednesday night, Aug. 24. First responders were called to 22nd and Center streets around 9:20 p.m. for a shooting. A police captain with the Milwaukee Police Department says an 82-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. An 88-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and an 85-year-old man were hurt but are expected to survive.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO