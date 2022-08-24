Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.

