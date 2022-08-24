Read full article on original website
How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?
After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
Dota 2 viewership spikes on Twitch thanks to massive shake-up via 7.32 update
After a bit of a content drought that saw the Dota 2 meta begin to grow stale, Valve dropped patch 7.32, smack-bang in the middle of the ESL One Malaysia 2022, and it rejuvenated viewership on Twitch. The patch reworked heroes, changed items and neutral items, and turned the meta...
How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease
Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
When does League of Legends’ Steel Valkyries event start?
League of Legends’ last event, Star Guardian, was extended due to mission bugs. With compensation missions to make up for the inconveniences, Riot Games wrapped up another epic event where players were able to complete tasks and unlock fantastic cosmetics in the process. When one event concludes, it’s generally...
All pay-to-win skins in League of Legends
League of Legends, other than being the most popular MOBA alongside Dota 2, is well-known for being free-to-play. In order to keep League free, yet profitable, Riot Games has, in the early days, introduced the system of skins to the game. Skins, which adorn champions, together with their abilities, into a unique appearance, range from 390 RP to 3250 RP in cost.
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?
Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
How to claim the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Welcome to a new season, Destiny 2 fans. Season of Plunder has arrived and with it comes a whole new gamut of different weapons, gear, and goodies to load up on as you jump into the battle. For those players who weren’t able to reach the pinnacle cap last season,...
Who won the Destiny 2 King’s Fall World First race?
A new season of Destiny 2 has been graced with the return of another Raid. This time, the King’s Fall Raid is back, challenging players to take on the might of the Hive and the unrelenting power of The Taken King, Oryx. While the King’s Fall Raid is something...
All new hero reworks in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s gameplay update 7.32 has been out for just a day now and players are already going wild, experimenting with their favorite heroes while some underappreciated ones make their resurgence, looming in the background. In less than 24 hours, a lot of trends have been emerging, stating that...
Clefairy distribution planned for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus
It’s time to turn on your Nintendo Switch again because new Pokémon distribution has been announced for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus. This distribution, however, will only happen in the Japanese Pokémon Center. The Clefairy Pokémon will be distributed using physical code...
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
Pokémon TCG ‘Mew VMAX League Battle Deck’ headed to stores in November
A new Pokémon TCG product has been revealed and it will feature one of everyone’s favorite Mythical Pokémon, Mew. As showcased by PokeBeach, the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck is headed to stores on Nov. 11, giving fans their chance to collect multiple versions of the Mythical Pokémon and also Genesect.
Yuumi gets buffs in League micropatch almost immediately after being nerfed in 12.16 update
Everyone’s favorite talking Bandle cat is getting a hotfix buff just hours after recent League nerfs punted her win rate into brutally low territory. It seemed as though the Magical Cat was finally unperched from her nearly ever-present spot atop the meta. But after overshooting the nerfs to her general power in the most recent League patch, Riot has decided not to revert the nerfs, but rather to put power back into her kit in other areas.
How to get Plundered Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Collecting materials and resources in Destiny 2 is fun, but it’s just more satisfying when it’s stuff you’ve plundered from an opposing pirate captain. Season 18, Season of Plunder, is all about finding treasure, raiding ships, and plundering as much as you can, and you can plunder the new seasonal weapons provided you get your hands on some Plundered Umbral Energy.
How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT
It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair. In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.
All raids during Pokémon Go Fest’s Finale
This weekend, players around the world are putting their trainer hats on and are ready to head out to catch more Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Fest Finale, which is the last ticketed global event for the game in 2022. During the Finale, there will be plenty of...
What does Inting mean in League of Legends?
League of Legends’ lingo can often be the key to better understanding your teammates. When players first start their League adventures, their first order of business will be to understand the game’s mechanics. Once that’s out of the way, they’ll need to get familiar with the lingo to increase their team’s communication level.
All MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetypes: Themes and signpost cards
Get an idea of what to build around in Draft. A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed. Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.
