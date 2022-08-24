HS scoreboard (8-23-22)

There’s a special gospel concert and food drive this Saturday at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church for the nearby Danville Rescue Mission. Event director Ken McCray says the Danville Rescue Mission has been working to get citizens on their own with employment readiness training and contact with employers. And sometimes it’s just the first step of giving them a place to go. So this “Gospel Explosion” non-perishable food drive will also help to feed those who are currently residing at the mission. And as McCray says, they will be being in gospel performers from all over.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO