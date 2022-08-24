ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IL

HS scoreboard (8-23-22)

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbCBc_0hSlGPQY00

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Tuesday night including a straight set win from Mahomet-Seymour over Central in a non-conference match.

VOLLEYBALL

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Central 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1

Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0

Tri-County 2, Tuscola 1

BOYS SOCCER

Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman Academy 0

Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0

