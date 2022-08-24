HS scoreboard (8-23-22)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Tuesday night including a straight set win from Mahomet-Seymour over Central in a non-conference match.
VOLLEYBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Central 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0
Tri-County 2, Tuscola 1
BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman Academy 0
Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0
