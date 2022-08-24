Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
White House shines light on Republicans who are criticizing student debt cancellation after getting their PPP loans forgiven
The White House hit back at Republicans in an uncharacteristic manner Thursday by using its Twitter account to go after GOP lawmakers who are bashing President Joe Biden's move to cancel some student debt after they personally benefited from having Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven during the Covid pandemic. In...
Congressman’s wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for weight loss and diabetes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
NBC News
NBC News poll finds Trump’s pull within GOP increasing after FBI search
WASHINGTON — If it’s THURSDAY… Reactions pour in to President Biden’s action to cancel some student-loan debt… Biden heads to Montgomery County, Md., for an afternoon DNC fundraiser and then a DNC rally… Cook Political Report revises down House GOP pick-up estimate from 15-30 seats to 10-20 after Dems’ NY-19 win… And Dan Goldman continues to lead NY-10 Dem primary, but NBC News still characterizes the race as too close to call.
FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show
The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital
Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
Pope's pick for cardinal has been at odds with conservative American bishops
Pope Francis on Saturday is elevating to the rank of cardinal a San Diego bishop whose embrace of the pope's more liberal positions on the LGBTQ community, the role of women in the church and other hot-button political and cultural issues has put him at odds with some of the more conservative U.S. bishops.
Department of Homeland Security shuts down disinformation board that drew fire from GOP
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it has shut down a disinformation working group that generated controversy this year when Republicans denounced it as an effort to curb free speech. In a statement, DHS said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided to terminate the Disinformation...
NYC carriage horse that collapsed in viral video is now retired on farm, union says
The union that represents horse carriage drivers said that the horse seen collapsing on a busy New York City street in a viral video has been retired to a private farm upstate. WNBC, the local New York City NBC affiliate, reported that the Transport Workers Union said the horse, named...
In Arizona, Blake Masters backtracks on abortion and scrubs his campaign website
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters softened his tone and scrubbed his website's policy page of tough abortion restrictions Thursday as his party reels from the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. In an ad posted to Twitter on Thursday, Masters sought to portray his opponent, Democratic Sen. Mark...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: A tale of three Republicans on abortion
Republicans are clearly still figuring out how to address abortion. Just look at how three Senate GOP contenders approached the issue Thursday. NBC News’ Allan Smith and Marc Caputo report that Blake Masters, who is running for Senate in Arizona, scrubbed his website, removing language that described Masters as “100% pro-life” and deleting Masters’ support for “a federal personhood law.” Masters also released a video online where he sought to cast Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly as extreme on abortion, and said he supports a ban on “very late-term and partial birth abortions.”
NBC News
Public’s opinion of Supreme Court plummets after abortion decision
If it’s FRIDAY… Redacted version of affidavit used for Trump search warrant is set for release… President Biden blasts MAGA philosophy as “semi-fascism”… RNC calls remark “despicable,” per NBC’s Sahil Kapur… Republican Blake Masters backtracks on abortion and scrubs campaign website in AZ-SEN, NBC’s Allan Smith and Marc Caputo report… And Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger goes on the attack in VA-7.
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. That document, which the FBI submitted so it could get a warrant to search Trump’s winter home, provides new details about the volume and top secret nature of what was retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January. It shows how Justice Department officials had raised concerns months before the search that closely held government secrets were being illegally stored — and then returned in August with a court-approved warrant and located even more classified records at the property. It all raises questions whether a crime was committed and, if so, by whom. Answers may not come quickly. A department official this month described the investigation as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. Intelligence officials will simultaneously conduct an assessment of any risk to national security potentially created by the documents being disclosed.
FBI found 184 classified documents in boxes returned by Trump, redacted affidavit says, prompting search
WASHINGTON — A redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed Friday, revealing details of the federal government's efforts to recover classified documents, including top-secret information. The 36-page affidavit, much of which was heavily redacted,...
U.S. intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials -letter
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Justice Department submits its redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to judge
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has submitted its proposed redactions to the search warrant affidavit that led a judge to find probable cause that evidence of crimes would be found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has indicated that he may not release...
In 1947, Florida shut down a popular drag club. The state has resurrected that case to do it again.
In March of 1947, a Florida court ordered the Ha Ha Club — a nightclub famous for its “female impersonators,” as they were called at the time — to close after declaring it a public nuisance. The order came just a month after Frank Tuppen, a...
NBC News
