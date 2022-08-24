Decatur school board looking to fill empty seat

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat after its president retired.

Dan Oakes stepped down from the president position on Tuesday after serving seven terms. Vice President Andrew Taylor moved into the vacant president position and will serve as such until the next election in April.

Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education should submit their resume and letter of intent to Board Secretary Melissa Bradford at MBradford@dps61.org no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. To qualify for Board membership, candidates must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years of age

A registered voter

Not be a school trustee

Not be a child sex offender as defined by Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code

Additionally, candidates must have lived at least one year in the Decatur Public Schools district prior to appointment.

After reviewing resumes and letters of intent, the Board will appoint someone by majority vote or invite the prospective candidate for a personal interview during closed meetings. The Board will then select someone to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the term until the next election.

