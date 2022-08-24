Average container prices have declined to more than half from last August as China picks up container trade volumes, according to an analysis by Container xChange. “Shippers are once again hoping that the exports will restore in full swing as the industry prepares for the peak season. Amidst this, there are more reasons for shippers to rejoice as the average container prices and one-way leasing rates Ex China shows a downward trend at a time when shipping is historically at its peak in the country. The average container prices are more than halved as compared to the last year, in August. Clearly, this brings cheers to the shippers and forwarders hoping to ship cargo containers out of China," says Container xChange co-founder and CEO Christian Roeloffs.

