Bloomberg

Spanish Dams at 27-Year Low as European Energy Crisis Widens

Spanish hydropower dams are on course to end the summer at their lowest level in three decades, putting more pressure on electricity costs as Europe’s energy crisis widens. Hydro capacity stood at 36.9% in the week through Aug. 23, the lowest since 1995, according to data published by the energy ministry. Reserves are also significantly below the 10-year median.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Honda Says China Plant Remains Shut as Power Cuts Are Extended

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing will remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. Every manufacturer in the Chongqing region is subject to the order and it hasn’t been decided...
WORLD
Bloomberg

Germany Taps ‘Boundless’ Fuel Potential in Canada Hydrogen Deal

Canada intends to start shipping green hydrogen produced by wind farms to Germany by 2025, the first step in a partnership to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Peak Season Brings Lower Container Prices in China

Average container prices have declined to more than half from last August as China picks up container trade volumes, according to an analysis by Container xChange. “Shippers are once again hoping that the exports will restore in full swing as the industry prepares for the peak season. Amidst this, there are more reasons for shippers to rejoice as the average container prices and one-way leasing rates Ex China shows a downward trend at a time when shipping is historically at its peak in the country. The average container prices are more than halved as compared to the last year, in August. Clearly, this brings cheers to the shippers and forwarders hoping to ship cargo containers out of China," says Container xChange co-founder and CEO Christian Roeloffs.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group

When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Israel Plans Gas Exports to Europe as Output Surges by 22%

Israel’s natural gas production surged 22% in the first half of the year, as the government plans to ramp up exports that will make their way to Europe, where the worst energy crisis in decades is under way. Production rose to 10.85 billion cubic meters year-on-year through June, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Americans with incomes over $100,000 are flocking to Walmart to save money, revealing how soaring prices are squeezing the upper middle class

Walmart is attracting more upper middle-class shoppers due to inflation. CFO John Rainey touted an influx of customers with household incomes above $100,000. Inflation has prompted many Americans to adjust their spending habits. Inflation is squeezing American consumers, even the upper middle class. But according to the latest round of...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Finnish Minister Cites 463% Jump in Power Rate as Crisis Stings

The worst energy crisis in decades is hitting the wallet of Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila, whose power rate recently jumped by 463%, according to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Lintila has electrical heating at home, which is typically the most expensive way to warm up houses in the Nordic country and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

UK-Backed Africa Infrastructure Fund Plans to Raise $500 Million

Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund plans to raise as much as $500 million over the next three years to invest in infrastructure projects on the continent. The EAIF needs the new capital to embark on its next growth phase, said Martijn Proos, director at London- and Johannesburg-listed firm Ninety One Plc, which manages the fund. “We are open to Africa, we are open for business where there are good opportunities,” he said in an interview.
AFRICA
Bloomberg

South Korea Set to Resume Quarter-Point Interest Rate Increases

The Bank of Korea is poised to raise its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, resuming normal-sized increments as it seeks to rein in inflation without damaging the economy’s growth prospects. The BOK will lift its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, according...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

European Governments Spend $278 Billion to Cushion Energy Crisis

European governments have allocated about 280 billion euros ($278 billion) in funding to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses. The funding, calculated by Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, measures fresh allocations since September, and covers everything from subsidizing tariffs for small businesses in Greece to direct payouts to consumers in Belgium. Some of the money hasn’t yet been spent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

US Will Host Indo-Pacific Ministers in LA as It Builds Asia Ties

The US will hold the first in-person meetings with ministers from 13 Indo-Pacific nations in Los Angeles next month under its economic initiative designed to counter China’s influence in the region. The gathering under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity on Sept. 8 and 9 will continue active discussions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bloomberg

Logan Plunges Most on Record After Builder Resumes Trading

Chinese developer Logan Group Co.’s shares plunged in Hong Kong after resuming trading, as full-year revenue missed estimates and the company weighs a restructuring to deal with its mounting debt. The stock dropped as much as 58% on Wednesday, the most since listing in 2013. The developer has lost...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Facing Texas Ban Over Energy Policies

Texas banned BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and eight other finance firms from working with the state after finding them to be hostile to the energy industry. Glenn Hegar, the Republican state comptroller, on Wednesday named the firms he will prohibit from entering into most contracts with the state and its local entities after his office found they “boycott” the fossil fuel sector. The move ends roughly six months of suspense that cost banks business as Texas municipal-bond issuers avoided firms whose status was unclear amid the probe.
TEXAS STATE

