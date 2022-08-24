Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Spanish Dams at 27-Year Low as European Energy Crisis Widens
Spanish hydropower dams are on course to end the summer at their lowest level in three decades, putting more pressure on electricity costs as Europe’s energy crisis widens. Hydro capacity stood at 36.9% in the week through Aug. 23, the lowest since 1995, according to data published by the energy ministry. Reserves are also significantly below the 10-year median.
Bloomberg
Honda Says China Plant Remains Shut as Power Cuts Are Extended
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing will remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. Every manufacturer in the Chongqing region is subject to the order and it hasn’t been decided...
Bloomberg
Germany Taps ‘Boundless’ Fuel Potential in Canada Hydrogen Deal
Canada intends to start shipping green hydrogen produced by wind farms to Germany by 2025, the first step in a partnership to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday...
foodlogistics.com
Peak Season Brings Lower Container Prices in China
Average container prices have declined to more than half from last August as China picks up container trade volumes, according to an analysis by Container xChange. “Shippers are once again hoping that the exports will restore in full swing as the industry prepares for the peak season. Amidst this, there are more reasons for shippers to rejoice as the average container prices and one-way leasing rates Ex China shows a downward trend at a time when shipping is historically at its peak in the country. The average container prices are more than halved as compared to the last year, in August. Clearly, this brings cheers to the shippers and forwarders hoping to ship cargo containers out of China," says Container xChange co-founder and CEO Christian Roeloffs.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Top 10 cities and towns where house prices are plunging as up to 70% of homeowners cut costs
PANDEMIC homebuying has finally started plummeting all across the country. Specifically 10 cities and towns in America, according to Redfin. As of July, tons of sellers were forced to drop their asking price - possibly a sign of a cooling housing market. Or, an indicator that the Federal Reserve raising...
morningbrew.com
Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group
When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
Bloomberg
Israel Plans Gas Exports to Europe as Output Surges by 22%
Israel’s natural gas production surged 22% in the first half of the year, as the government plans to ramp up exports that will make their way to Europe, where the worst energy crisis in decades is under way. Production rose to 10.85 billion cubic meters year-on-year through June, with...
Americans with incomes over $100,000 are flocking to Walmart to save money, revealing how soaring prices are squeezing the upper middle class
Walmart is attracting more upper middle-class shoppers due to inflation. CFO John Rainey touted an influx of customers with household incomes above $100,000. Inflation has prompted many Americans to adjust their spending habits. Inflation is squeezing American consumers, even the upper middle class. But according to the latest round of...
Bloomberg
Finnish Minister Cites 463% Jump in Power Rate as Crisis Stings
The worst energy crisis in decades is hitting the wallet of Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila, whose power rate recently jumped by 463%, according to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Lintila has electrical heating at home, which is typically the most expensive way to warm up houses in the Nordic country and...
ANZ reveals when property prices are expected to jump again after predicting a collapse of up to 20 per cent - here's the full city-by-city breakdown
ANZ is expecting house prices to recover again from 2024 after plunging 20 per cent by the end of next year. Adelaide Timbrell, a senior economist with the bank, said a return to rate cuts and a lift in wage growth was likely to spur a recovery, starting in 18 months.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Bloomberg
UK-Backed Africa Infrastructure Fund Plans to Raise $500 Million
Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund plans to raise as much as $500 million over the next three years to invest in infrastructure projects on the continent. The EAIF needs the new capital to embark on its next growth phase, said Martijn Proos, director at London- and Johannesburg-listed firm Ninety One Plc, which manages the fund. “We are open to Africa, we are open for business where there are good opportunities,” he said in an interview.
Bloomberg
South Korea Set to Resume Quarter-Point Interest Rate Increases
The Bank of Korea is poised to raise its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, resuming normal-sized increments as it seeks to rein in inflation without damaging the economy’s growth prospects. The BOK will lift its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, according...
Bloomberg
European Governments Spend $278 Billion to Cushion Energy Crisis
European governments have allocated about 280 billion euros ($278 billion) in funding to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses. The funding, calculated by Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, measures fresh allocations since September, and covers everything from subsidizing tariffs for small businesses in Greece to direct payouts to consumers in Belgium. Some of the money hasn’t yet been spent.
Lowe's warns of sales hit as pandemic-led home improvement boom fades
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday warned of a hit to 2022 sales as Americans facing high inflation cut back spending on discretionary home goods including patio furniture and grills.
Bloomberg
US Will Host Indo-Pacific Ministers in LA as It Builds Asia Ties
The US will hold the first in-person meetings with ministers from 13 Indo-Pacific nations in Los Angeles next month under its economic initiative designed to counter China’s influence in the region. The gathering under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity on Sept. 8 and 9 will continue active discussions...
Bloomberg
Logan Plunges Most on Record After Builder Resumes Trading
Chinese developer Logan Group Co.’s shares plunged in Hong Kong after resuming trading, as full-year revenue missed estimates and the company weighs a restructuring to deal with its mounting debt. The stock dropped as much as 58% on Wednesday, the most since listing in 2013. The developer has lost...
Bloomberg
BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Facing Texas Ban Over Energy Policies
Texas banned BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and eight other finance firms from working with the state after finding them to be hostile to the energy industry. Glenn Hegar, the Republican state comptroller, on Wednesday named the firms he will prohibit from entering into most contracts with the state and its local entities after his office found they “boycott” the fossil fuel sector. The move ends roughly six months of suspense that cost banks business as Texas municipal-bond issuers avoided firms whose status was unclear amid the probe.
