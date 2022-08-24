33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile.

According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in July of 2022.

Detectives discovered the abuse was continuous and identified the suspect as Troy Anthony Jackson, Jr. of Gray, Louisiana. Detectives also learned that the incidents occurred at the victim’s Lafourche Parish home.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the victim and her mother, who both confirmed the abuse.

Authorities say the victim’s parents separated due to the relationship Jackson had with the victim’s mother, which resulted in the mother and the victim moving to Terrebonne Parish.

The mother’s relationship with Jackson continued while living in Terrebonne Parish, along with the sexual abuse, TPSO says.

Special Victim’s Unit Detectives interviewed and arrested Jackson on one count of carnal knowledge of juvenile and booked him into prison at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.