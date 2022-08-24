Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Related
A 10-year-old Uvalde survivor who spent 66 days in a hospital and lived near the shooter is getting a new home
Sometime during her 66-day hospital stay, Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora learned she had lived just blocks from the gunman -- and she found it too hard to return home when she was released, a non-profit organization says.
Carlos Correa teases Twins fans with latest comment
Carlos Correa on Tuesday returned to Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros in free agency to sign with the Twins. The Minnesota shortstop signed a 3-year deal, $105 million deal with the Twins but has the ability to opt out after this season. Many expect he will do so.
Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
Girl wounded during Uvalde school massacre honored by Houston Astros
10 year old Maya Zamora was released from the hospital only a month ago…She was there for 66 days after being shot in the chest, back, hands and arms. Maya threw out the first pitch at the Astros game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cristian Javier Headed to Astros Bullpen
Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier is likely headed to the bullpen. Why would the Astros move one of their best starters?
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Rangers announce homestand themes for Tigers, Astros series
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will return to Globe Life Field tomorrow, Friday, August 26, for a five-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. The Rangers will open the homestand with a three-game series against the Tigers. Games will be played on Friday, August 26, at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, August 27, at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday, August 28, at 1:35 p.m.
MLB
Correa, Miranda 'proud' to rep Puerto Rico in WBC
HOUSTON -- As World Baseball Classic teams are starting to take shape ahead of next year's tournament, two Twins players confirmed their intention to play for the Puerto Rican team: Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda. The Puerto Rican team went on an impressive run during the 2017 WBC, winning seven...
MLB
Baldelli preaches calm amid Twins' skid
HOUSTON -- The Twins' losing streak hit five games on Wednesday night, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Despite the loss, which dropped the Twins into a second-place tie with the White Sox in the AL Central and four games back of the third Wild Card spot, manager Rocco Baldelli addressed his team, urging the players in the clubhouse to relax more over the final 40 games on the schedule.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Beyond baseball: Yordan's family watches him in person for 1st time
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez nervously looked up into the stands at Minute Maid Park just prior to Tuesday’s game against the Twins in search of a familiar face in an unfamiliar spot. This was a big day for the family, considering it was the first time his parents and his 14-year-old brother were going to see him play professional baseball.
MLB
Stanton returns, but bottom of order leads Yanks' blowout
OAKLAND -- The Yankees have been searching for a spark during a lackluster 12-20 stretch since the All-Star break. And perhaps they'll find it at the Coliseum, where they opened a four-game series with a resounding 13-4 blowout win over the A's on Thursday, erupting for their highest offensive output of the second half.
MLB
Slumping Twins fall short after disagreement on mound visits
HOUSTON -- Despite a late rally, the Twins’ offensive woes continued on Tuesday night against the Astros. After mustering up no hits against Astros ace Justin Verlander for six innings, Minnesota’s bats started to stir late, and the Twins loaded the bases with the go-ahead run on first in the ninth, only to fall short again, 4-2, and see their losing streak stretch to four.
MLB
Blast off: Astros' Lee connects for three homers
With his club beginning a road trip in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, it's only appropriate Korey Lee hit the jackpot. With a final score befitting a football game, the No. 7 Astros prospect left his mark by homering three times and driving in a career-high five runs to power Triple-A Sugar Land past Las Vegas, 23-8 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Space Cowboys cleared the fences a franchise-record nine times and tallied 21 hits, 12 for extra bases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Mashing Mancini having a blast: 'I love it'
HOUSTON -- The Astros expected Trey Mancini to flourish when he was inserted into a deeper lineup than he had around him with the Orioles -- and in a more hitter-friendly ballpark than he spent most of this season calling home in Baltimore. Three weeks after he was dealt to the Astros, Mancini is well on his way to providing the run production Houston had sought.
MLB
'Older and wiser' Verlander eyes big picture, exits despite no-no bid
HOUSTON -- Maybe 10 years ago, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wouldn’t have been so willing to pump the brakes. But age and experience can change your perspective, especially when you’re coming off Tommy John surgery, are the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award and have your team atop the AL standings.
MLB
No longer 'dragging my towel,' McCormick thriving
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Chas McCormick was battling with Jose Siri for playing time in late June and feeling uneasy about his future with the Astros. Fellow center fielder Jake Meyers was set to come off the injured list and be activated for the first time in 2022, which could cut into his playing time even more.
MLB
Heasley derailed by familiar queasy feeling
KANSAS CITY -- Jonathan Heasley became queasy as he faced D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo in the top of the fourth inning, and it wasn’t because of nerves or the threat of the Arizona lineup. Heasley stepped off the mound and vomited in the grass. It wasn’t the first time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
MLB
Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company
DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
MLB
'That's so good, yes!' Ward homers during grandmother's interview
ST. PETERSBURG -- Before Bally Sports West’s Erica Weston was set to interview right fielder Taylor Ward’s family during his at-bat against the Rays in the fourth inning of Thursday's 8-3 loss, Ward’s father, Joe, noted how cool it would be if Ward homered during the interview.
MLB
'Baby Chuck' Robinson realizes 3rd-generation MLB dream
PHILADELPHIA -- On the day of his Major League debut Wednesday vs. the Phillies, Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson was headed onto the field for batting practice when he saw his grandfather and father -- "Big Chuck" and "Little Chuck" -- on the dirt near the screen. Known as "Baby Chuck" around his family, Robinson stopped and gave them both a hug.
Comments / 0