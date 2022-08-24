ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Letter: Someone should watch out for retired teachers

Recently the board governing the State Teachers Retirement Fund (the pension fund for teachers) voted to award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its 90-member investment staff, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. STRS staff continues to get pay raises and bonuses despite...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Bath gets on target in time

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath buzzed the Lima Central Catholic net throughout the first half. But many of the Wildcats’ shots were tipped over the net or simply flew over the crossbar. Bath adjusted in the second half and the result was a 2-1 Wildcats’ victory over LCC in...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy