knkx.org
Watch: Jeff Hamilton's trio swing thing live at Jazz Port Townsend
Master drummer, band leader, composer and long-time instructor at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend Jeff Hamilton led his trio through a swinging set of jazz standards and originals. Bassist Jon Hamar contributed a pair of soulful songs and pianist Tamir Hendelman thrilled the crowd with a lightning fast bebop original. Hamilton's...
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: BBQ, Summer Fun, and Block Parties
Famous Dave’s BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster. Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. Learn more here.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
425magazine.com
All-Access: Car Show, Benefit Concert, and Garden Art
Join the Woodinville Cruisers Car Club for a giant car show this weekend. In addition to the 250 cars on display, there also will be a DJ, food trucks, drinks, and a raffle. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 28. Learn more here. Concert for Cancer. Tickets...
Is Seattle Ready For New Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurants?
Look out, Chic-fil-a, soon there will be a new chicken franchise in town. Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to open it's first location in Washington State, aiming to open 10 - count 'em - 10 new locations total in the Seattle area. What is Dave's Hot Chicken?. Dave's Hot Chicken...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
msn.com
Enumclaw skateboarder headed to Argentina on Team USA
At the starting line, clad in leather armor, Marcie Morgan is sometimes serene, sometimes nervous. She climbs on her skateboard and adopts the proper form: Body crouched. Chest forward, head up. Front foot forward, carrying her weight. Like a truck hauling a trailer, she’ll fishtail if her center of gravity is too far back.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Street Fair, Block Party, and Blues Fest
The 7th annual Hilltop Street Fair in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood is being held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live performances, family-friendly activities, a book giveaway, and more than 100 vendors. Learn more here. South Sound Block Party. Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts...
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Yakima Herald Republic
Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?
If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
