ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Two men suffered gunshot wounds near Harborside Park

The Chula Vista Police Department announced two incidents near Harborside Park Friday morning, where two men sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds, and one of the two suffered stab wounds. Both incidents come two days after the city of Chula Vista moved to close the park for 90 days due to public...
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Molina
northcountydailystar.com

Update: Death Investigation – North County

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scripps Mercy Hospital#Violent Crime#San Diego Crime Stoppers#Http P3tips Com 409
chulavistatoday.com

Woman hospitalized in Chula Vista crash

An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday after veering off and crashing into a utility box, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of H Street and found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. According to CVPD Sgt, Anthony Molina, officers broke the window to extract the victim from her vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CVPD seek two men who carjacked another man at gunpoint

Police search for two men who allegedly carjacked another man at gunpoint Wednesday night in Chula Vista. The incident occured on Park Way near Broadway and Fourth Avenue at around 10:35 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Both suspects were armed when they stole the victim's car, CVPD Lt. Jason Deaner told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside

A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy