Juveniles Accused in Shooting, Stabbing of 2 Homeless Men in Chula Vista
A group of youths shot and stabbed two homeless men in Chula Vista Friday then fled on a trolley to San Diego, where police arrested three of the suspected assailants. A 911 caller reported the assaults at Harborside Park in the 600 block of Oxford Street at about 6:45 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Teens Suspected in Shootings of Neighbor, Car Passengers in Otay Mesa
San Diego police were investigating two Otay Mesa shootings early Friday, following an incident at a party in an apartment complex. The situation began in the early-morning hours when a resident in a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of Dennery Road reported that a bullet came through the ceiling from an upstairs unit, according to OnScene.TV.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Police search for woman who shot a tow-truck driver in the south bay
The San Diego Police Department is searching for a woman who triggered a SWAT standoff on Friday in the Palm City neighborhood after shooting a tow-truck driver trying to repossess her vehicle. The woman and a few others confronted a tow truck driver at around 1 a.m. near the intersection...
chulavistatoday.com
Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for...
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
Shooting leads to SWAT standoff in South Bay
A SWAT standoff is ongoing in the South Bay Friday as police try apprehend a group of people suspected of a shooting, San Diego Police Department said.
Man sentenced nearly 9 years for dragging El Cajon police officer with SUV
David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for dragging Officer Nick Cirello along West Washington Avenue on Dec. 14, 2020.
Update: Death Investigation – North County
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido Identified: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
Woman hospitalized in Chula Vista crash
An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday after veering off and crashing into a utility box, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of H Street and found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. According to CVPD Sgt, Anthony Molina, officers broke the window to extract the victim from her vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
La Mesa Man Sentenced 10 Years for Fatal DUI Crash into Adult Day Care Facility
A man who crashed his SUV into an adult day care facility in La Mesa while driving under the influence of drugs, killing a man inside the building, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Daniel Joseph Corona, 62, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter...
chulavistatoday.com
Gray Honda Civic Stolen at Gunpoint in Chula Vista
Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both of the suspects were armed...
Carlsbad man pleads guilty to San Diego County robbery spree
A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year.
kusi.com
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air. The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for...
