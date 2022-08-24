ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Florida voter concerns addressed ahead of 2022 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Floridians cast their ballots on Primary election day officials weigh in on some of the leading concerns driving voters to the polls. Political analyst, Susan MacManus, a Political Science Professor at the University of South Florida touched on some of the issues voters would be considering Tuesday as that polls. Issues like inflation, abortion and election integrity at the top of mind for many.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. “Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville. Lincoln vs. Godby. Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High. Wewahitchka vs....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day. A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Small businesses excited to see fans on game day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s opening weekend not only means thousands of fans will be in and around Doak Campbell Stadium but the businesses nearby as well. Picked, a vintage clothing and shoe store that caters to FSU gear and clothing in college town, say they’ve seen...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street. According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots. The gunshots came from...
QUINCY, FL

