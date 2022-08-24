Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Eighty families impacted by recent YMCA after school programs closure
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several families need to find after-school care as a result of the YMCA of Dane County closing four on-site or in-school programs. According to YMCA Dane County West Branch executive director Katie Martinelli, 80 Dane County families will be impacted because the agency closed four of their 32 after-school programs.
nbc15.com
MMSD making last-minute push to hire new teachers before the upcoming school year
nbc15.com
Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support. Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.
nbc15.com
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort
nbc15.com
UW psychologist: how the “three A’s” can prepare your kid for school
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first day of school approaches for many south-central Wisconsin students, a UW Health psychologist has some advice to help make the transition a smooth one. Shilagh Mirgain recommends parents focus on what she calls the “three A’s”: attention, achievement, and acknowledgment.
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
nbc15.com
UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
nbc15.com
Teachers navigate cost to create classrooms, save money
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the school year begins, teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. Whether it’s building new bulletin boards or decorating student desks, educators spend an average of $750 of their own money each year. According to the organization Adopt a Classroom, 95% of teachers say...
nbc15.com
One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
nbc15.com
One-on-One: MMSD superintendent addresses staffing, moving forward from the pandemic
WBAY Green Bay
U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
nbc15.com
Luke’s Closet provides 1,000th bag of clothing for kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local nonprofit Luke’s Closet recently provided its 1,000th bag of clothing to kids in need!. The nonprofit works to provide free clothing to Dane County children in foster, kinship and adoptive families. Dane County currently has about 200 children in foster care and court-ordered kinship...
nbc15.com
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students need to eat more fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins to energize their growing minds as the school year begins. UW Health Pediatric Clinical Nutritionist Camila Martin said 90% of kids don’t eat enough vegetables. Martin said adding fruits and vegetables to a child’s diet can be simple because it doesn’t always have to be fresh--frozen fruits and veggies suffice.
nbc15.com
Wounded veterans, first responders with Project Hero cycle 250+ miles during ‘therapy ride’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 50 wounded veterans, first responders, and their supporters biked from Minneapolis to Madison as part of the Project Hero 2022 Great Lakes Challenge. The ‘therapy ride’ is intended to give participants a sense of hope and purpose, organizers said. According to Project Hero, more than...
nbc15.com
Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students’ mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
watertownregional.com
Watertown Regional Medical Center Welcomes Watertown Native Lessner as Executive Director of HR
Watertown, WI – Watertown Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce Ryan Lessner, SPHR, has joined their team as the new Executive Director of Human Resources. Lessner, who was born and raised in Watertown, offers an intimate knowledge of the community, along with over 20 years of human resources experience.
nbc15.com
Beloit’s Krueger Pool set to close next week
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The sun is setting on the Krueger Pool’s 2022 season. The City of Beloit told residents Wednesday that the pool’s last day open would be next week. The City posted on Facebook Wednesday that the pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29.
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
