MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students need to eat more fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins to energize their growing minds as the school year begins. UW Health Pediatric Clinical Nutritionist Camila Martin said 90% of kids don’t eat enough vegetables. Martin said adding fruits and vegetables to a child’s diet can be simple because it doesn’t always have to be fresh--frozen fruits and veggies suffice.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO