Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Eighty families impacted by recent YMCA after school programs closure

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several families need to find after-school care as a result of the YMCA of Dane County closing four on-site or in-school programs. According to YMCA Dane County West Branch executive director Katie Martinelli, 80 Dane County families will be impacted because the agency closed four of their 32 after-school programs.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support. Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.

This week, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan. Will you have to pay taxes on those savings?. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a number of topics ahead of the school year. UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort

This week, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan. Will you have to pay taxes on those savings?. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a number of topics ahead of the school year. 5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW psychologist: how the “three A’s” can prepare your kid for school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first day of school approaches for many south-central Wisconsin students, a UW Health psychologist has some advice to help make the transition a smooth one. Shilagh Mirgain recommends parents focus on what she calls the “three A’s”: attention, achievement, and acknowledgment.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Teachers navigate cost to create classrooms, save money

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the school year begins, teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. Whether it’s building new bulletin boards or decorating student desks, educators spend an average of $750 of their own money each year. According to the organization Adopt a Classroom, 95% of teachers say...
VERONA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to be in Madison next month for a medical procedure, there’s the potential for a nurses strike at U.W. Health which could last three days. Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize a union are threatening a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Luke’s Closet provides 1,000th bag of clothing for kids in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local nonprofit Luke’s Closet recently provided its 1,000th bag of clothing to kids in need!. The nonprofit works to provide free clothing to Dane County children in foster, kinship and adoptive families. Dane County currently has about 200 children in foster care and court-ordered kinship...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students need to eat more fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins to energize their growing minds as the school year begins. UW Health Pediatric Clinical Nutritionist Camila Martin said 90% of kids don’t eat enough vegetables. Martin said adding fruits and vegetables to a child’s diet can be simple because it doesn’t always have to be fresh--frozen fruits and veggies suffice.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students’ mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit’s Krueger Pool set to close next week

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The sun is setting on the Krueger Pool’s 2022 season. The City of Beloit told residents Wednesday that the pool’s last day open would be next week. The City posted on Facebook Wednesday that the pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29.
BELOIT, WI
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI

