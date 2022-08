Franklinton held its inaugural FHS Summer Jam 3-on-3 Tournament on July 30 to help raise money for the boys basketball team. “It was a great turnout,” Franklinton basketball coach Brad Oestriecher said. “It was nice to see a bunch of my former players. It was a positive experience for our program and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO