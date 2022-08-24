Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
mercercluster.com
Women's basketball coach gifts her book to all Bibb County first graders
Women’s basketball head coach, Susie Gardner, distributed her book, “1, 2, 3 Team!,” to Bibb County first graders on Friday, August 12, 2022. The book, which was published in 2016, features a story of a basketball player named Zoey, who has to learn how to be a team player. Gardner said being able to give kids their own book and get them to enjoy reading was one of the biggest motivating factors behind this project.
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
41nbc.com
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
41nbc.com
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside faces Southwest
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and the Southwest Patriots squared off at Henderson Stadium Friday night. The Seminoles came in 1-0 after beating Central 39-12. The Patriots were looking to get to .500 after losing 45-12 to Howard last week.
Macon, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southwest High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 25, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
wgxa.tv
Macon nurse opens training school to address healthcare worker shortage
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon woman who's been a nurse for nearly three decades has opened a new business. Aside from being a nurse for 29 years, Patricia Duncan, RN, BSN, MBA, has also taught medication aides across the state for the past nine years. Throughout her work, Duncan...
wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
mercer.edu
Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends
During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
'Everyone should know CPR': Jones County woman opens CPR training center
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After 16 years in the trauma unit, Senesta Roberson was looking for a change. What she found inspiring was helping those when they may least expect it. Roberson opened her business M.A.G.S CPR Life Changing Destiny, LLC in late June. She says while certification does cost, you should know the basics.
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
Comments / 0