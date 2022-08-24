ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mercercluster.com

Women's basketball coach gifts her book to all Bibb County first graders

Women’s basketball head coach, Susie Gardner, distributed her book, “1, 2, 3 Team!,” to Bibb County first graders on Friday, August 12, 2022. The book, which was published in 2016, features a story of a basketball player named Zoey, who has to learn how to be a team player. Gardner said being able to give kids their own book and get them to enjoy reading was one of the biggest motivating factors behind this project.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside faces Southwest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and the Southwest Patriots squared off at Henderson Stadium Friday night. The Seminoles came in 1-0 after beating Central 39-12. The Patriots were looking to get to .500 after losing 45-12 to Howard last week.
MACON, GA
#Mental Health#Drugs#Mercer University#Bear Perspectives#The Cluster
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
mercer.edu

Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends

During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence

MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
MACON, GA

