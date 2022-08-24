APNEWSALERT REMOVED: Do NOT use the APNewsAlert, published on August 23, 2022, datelined in NEW YORK, regarding U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler losing the Democratic primary. A kill is mandatory. AP will publish a corrected version of the alert.

DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO