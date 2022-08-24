ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach County, GA

$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
MACON, GA
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
AMERICUS, GA
Peach County, GA
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide

UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown. A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of...
EASTMAN, GA
Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
FORT VALLEY, GA
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
EASTMAN, GA
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
MACON, GA
All lanes reopened following crash on I-75

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries were reported and all lanes have reopened.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

