Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MATA receives $76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority Board Chairman Martin Lipinski joyously celebrated the news with Memphis and Shelby County leaders on Wednesday. “Let’s show some enthusiasm,” he told the small crowd gathered for the announcement. “Today is a great day!”. MATA received a $76 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the ongoing crisis in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some viewers have asked if there is a recall process for elected officials in Tennessee. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is vacationing in Jamaica this week while her office is closed to the public because her employees are trying to get through a backlog of work, and there is sharp criticism coming from both sides of the political aisle.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MEM resumes world class campus tours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is resuming its campus tours Thursday. The tours return after being paused for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s something we’ve been looking at for quite a while and we wanted to resume these tours,” explained Public Information...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
localmemphis.com

RV catches fire at gas pump on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An RV caught fire at a gas pump in the 1400 block of Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Fire Department. The department said as of 6:05 p.m., northbound lanes are blocked on Getwell Road. The fire is under control and no one was injured, the...
MEMPHIS, TN

