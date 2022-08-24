Read full article on original website
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
actionnews5.com
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
Potentially 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact seized in Tennessee
A potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact is going back into the right hands after it was seized at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.
actionnews5.com
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
Future county commissioners silent on 'private' meeting with leaders, including Clerk Wanda Halbert
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
Owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments have 4 months to make improvements or be shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven were back in court Thursday amid ongoing legal troubles. The owners now have a timeline of when they must make improvements and repairs or be shut down. The property owners have 120 days to solve their issues or...
Opinion | All MLGW customers should benefit from whatever decision MGLW makes about TVA | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest public policy decisions in decades for Memphis and Shelby County is just around the corner. It’s the decision by Memphis Light Gas and Water Division whether to stop buying electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The issue has been debated back...
actionnews5.com
MATA receives $76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority Board Chairman Martin Lipinski joyously celebrated the news with Memphis and Shelby County leaders on Wednesday. “Let’s show some enthusiasm,” he told the small crowd gathered for the announcement. “Today is a great day!”. MATA received a $76 million...
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the ongoing crisis in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some viewers have asked if there is a recall process for elected officials in Tennessee. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is vacationing in Jamaica this week while her office is closed to the public because her employees are trying to get through a backlog of work, and there is sharp criticism coming from both sides of the political aisle.
wtva.com
Interview: MBI makes two arrests for human trafficking, raises awareness to public
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation made two arrests in Olive Branch for human trafficking. Statewide human trafficking coordinator for MBI Ashlee Lucas joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about what Mississippians need to know. Undercover operation into human trafficking netted two arrests in north Mississippi. An undercover operation into...
actionnews5.com
TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
actionnews5.com
MEM resumes world class campus tours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is resuming its campus tours Thursday. The tours return after being paused for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s something we’ve been looking at for quite a while and we wanted to resume these tours,” explained Public Information...
Kait 8
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
localmemphis.com
RV catches fire at gas pump on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An RV caught fire at a gas pump in the 1400 block of Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Fire Department. The department said as of 6:05 p.m., northbound lanes are blocked on Getwell Road. The fire is under control and no one was injured, the...
As Tom Lee Park's renovation reaches halfway point, park managers are calling for event producers and food/beverage vendors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction of Tom Lee Park is now 50% complete, and Memphis River Parks Partnership is welcoming proposals for events and food and beverage, said the organization’s board chair, Tyree Daniels. “We are open for business,” said Daniels. “The park is at its halfway point, and...
