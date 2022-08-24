American Association of Medical Colleges mandate courses in anti-racism: 'It's putting patients' lives at risk'

Hatred and racism are wasteful. It's sad that some can't (or won't) see the intent of certain acts because they've been fortunate enough to have never experienced or had to deal with these types of behavior in their lives. To the point where they won't even acknowledge the POSSIBILITY of its effect on the targeted persons due to those individuals' own personal experiences. Point illustrated in 3, 2, 1...
the dumbing down of the medical profession doesn't help people provide better Healthcare AND it doesn't help "poc". If I ever had to look for a doctor, I'll be taking note of what year they graduated, & unfortunately, skin color. I never would have felt the need before. Democrats NEED racism to survive & divide us to promote race, class, & gender wars... 🙄
The only racists I have ever met have been Democrats. If Democrats were disarmed and trained about their racists ways the country would be much better off.
Related
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
Famed environmentalist who studied at Berkeley slams woke college's 'dangerous' anti-white racism that saw Caucasian students banned from communal areas of 'Person of Color' student co-op
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
IN THIS ARTICLE
A majority of Black, Latinx, and Native American households say they’re facing serious financial hardship because of inflation, according to a new poll
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emails show Mehmet Oz pushed Jared Kushner and the White House to use an anti-malaria drug as a Covid treatment, which the WHO later strongly recommended against
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
Yale study finds nearly 50,000 people held in solitary confinement in the U.S.
Women in a secretive faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett were 'always crying' during teachings about gender roles, wife of founder says in leaked video
Biden’s student loan handout is like ‘bringing a 6 pack to an AA meeting’: Accounting professor
Black and Latino Americans make up most new HIV cases but only a small portion of PrEP users
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses claim that masks give you lung cancer, brain damage and Covid
Conservatives and liberals are equally likely to fund local causes, but liberals are more apt to also donate to national and global groups – new research
I let my daughter quit family therapy and take control of her own mental-health care. Now, we're trying art therapy instead.
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 73