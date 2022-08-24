Read full article on original website
Related
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
Annette Taddeo wins Democratic primary, will challenge Salazar for congressional seat
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo will challenge incumbent Republican María Elvira Salazar this November in what may be the only competitive congressional race in Miami, after both won their respective primary contests on Tuesday for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost wins Democratic nomination to succeed Demings
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun control activist, is projected to clinch the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to succeed Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) in the House. The Associated Press called the race at 9 p.m. Frost overcame a crowded primary field that included longtime Florida Democratic politicos, including former Reps. Alan Grayson and Corrine Brown.…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure
"There are plenty of us up there who fight and work together," Sen. Lindsey Graham said, noting bipartisan accomplishments on guns and infrastructure.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrat predicted to lose in NY swing district BEATS Republican opponent after campaigning on abortion rights in midterm bellwether race
In a major upset victory for President Joe Biden's party, New York Democrat Pat Ryan narrowly beat Republican Marc Molinaro in a race that remained in a dead heat nearly until midnight on Wednesday. Multiple outlets including the New York Times and NBC News called the race for Ryan with...
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola becomes Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
A Republican Colorado lawmaker says he's switching over to the Democratic Party as a direct result of the GOP's refusal to condemn former President Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
Extreme Republican candidates allege voter fraud after losing primaries in New York and Florida
Two of the most extreme Republican candidates who lost their congressional primaries on Tuesday are following Donald Trump’s example and blaming their defeats on electoral fraud – without providing any evidence for it.Laura Loomer and Carl Paladino, who competed in Florida and New York, respectively, both came within single digits of their more mainstream opponents. Both have spent years chasing controversy, and have run for various high-ranking public offices without success.Ms Loomer, a noted Islamophobe who has made a reputation staging stunt protests – including at congressional hearings – came within seven points of her main rival in Florida’s...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto opens up lead against Adam Laxalt in must-win race for Republicans
Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads her Republican opponent in the race for Nevada senate where voters say inflation and the economy is the most important issue, according to a new poll. The new Suffolk University/Reno Gazette Journal poll revealed that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., holds a seven-point lead...
Mar-a-Lago raid: What we know so far about the search of former President Donald Trump's home and Florida resort
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida resort has prompted rampant speculation and a political firestorm. Here's what we know.
Comments / 0