Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Very Handsome Studio360 MagazineHouston, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan
Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
RUMOR: The risky reason Knicks are not rushing Donovan Mitchell trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are on a stalemate with regards to the Donovan Mitchell trade, but there might be a reason the ‘Bockers are not rushing to get a deal done. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some people within the Knicks organization don’t mind waiting until the regular season starts before seriously engaging on a deal for Mitchell. The reason behind it is they believe the Jazz’s asking price could decrease by that time as they grow more desperate to move the explosive guard and fully start their rebuild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The insane 6-figure present Sixers star James Harden received from Lil Baby for birthday
If you didn’t get the memo, James Harden and Lil Baby are best buddies. The Philadelphia 76ers star has frequently been seen with the rapper on multiple occasions. The two have a bond that simply cannot be matched by anything in the world. Their friendship is priceless. Their gifts...
‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors
Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. C.J. Moore...
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes things right with fan who got scammed $540 by her PS5 hacker
Earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss had her Twitter account hacked by someone who thought that it would be a good idea to scam Buss’ followers with a wild PS5 proposition. The majority of Twitterverse knew it wasn’t Jeanie, though, and they decided to have a bit of fun with it. Unfortunately, not everyone on the mean streets of Twitter saw through the malicious scam.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed
The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley reacts to trade to Los Angeles Lakers
Who would’ve thought this could’ve happened, huh? After years of playing for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley is set to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard has reportedly been traded to the team for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, just a few months after he was dealt to the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to trade to Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari avoids ACL tear after scary injury with Italy
New Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a scary left knee injury on Saturday while playing for Italy against Georgia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, and there were legitimate fears that he damaged his ACL. Fortunately, that is not the case. According to the latest update from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the initial […] The post Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari avoids ACL tear after scary injury with Italy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shams reveals the reason why Heat never ‘aggressively pursued’ Kevin Durant trade with Nets
The Miami Heat were considered as one of the frontrunners to land Kevin Durant as his trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets dragged on. KD himself identified the Heat as one of his preferred destinations as he attempted to force his way out of Brooklyn. As it turns out, however, the Heat were never really […] The post Shams reveals the reason why Heat never ‘aggressively pursued’ Kevin Durant trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Could a Carmelo Anthony Knicks reunion be in the cards?
Carmelo Anthony is one of the few free agents left on the market. After a single season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, no team has tried to pick up the veteran forward yet. Could the New York Knicks possibly be a suitor for a Melo reunion? Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, […] The post RUMOR: Could a Carmelo Anthony Knicks reunion be in the cards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0