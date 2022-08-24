ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help those suffering from a mental health crisis. Since then, the Deputy Director of Metro Emergency Services, Kelly Jones, said they have received over 1,000 calls. However, due to staffing and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Pride Festival planned for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year. The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17. "Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen

A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First day of school set for newest JCPS school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s original opening day was delayed, but the newest Jefferson County Public Schools building has been given the all clear to hold classes. Wilkerson Elementary received a temporary certificate of occupancy following an inspection Thursday by the Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations. JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY

