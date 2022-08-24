Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Couple donates $5,000 worth of goods from their wedding to Louisville charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Aug. 20, 2021, Weston Bruce was born in Madison, Indiana. Weighing just over 8 pounds, he was a normal, healthy baby boy. Then on Aug. 22, the newborn ran into complications. Going into cardiac arrest, he was flown to Louisville's Kosair Children's Hospital. His parents,...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society pet retreat takes in over 70 animals from EKY shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 70 animals from shelters in Eastern Kentucky Thursday that continue to be overwhelmed in the aftermath of the deadly flooding. After floods ravaged EKY communities nearly a month ago, there were more than 250 homeless animals at various...
Wave 3
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital, ribbon cutting held in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health opened its new heart hospital Thursday afternoon after the program nearly ceased to exist three years ago. That’s when Jewish Hospital was in danger of closing. This hospital will focus on heart disease, which is a top killer of Kentuckians. But it also...
Wave 3
911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help those suffering from a mental health crisis. Since then, the Deputy Director of Metro Emergency Services, Kelly Jones, said they have received over 1,000 calls. However, due to staffing and the...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
Louisville Pride Festival planned for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year. The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17. "Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point...
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
Wave 3
Rainbow Blossom celebrates 2nd anniversary of Blossom Bar with special discounts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rainbow Blossom’s St. Matthews and Highlands locations are offering special deals to celebrate two years of their Blossom Bar!. That bar offers healthy takes on smoothies made with quality ingredients. The concept started near the beginning of the pandemic. It’s continued to go strong despite labor and supply chain shortages.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
Wave 3
Kentucky politicians address crowd at annual state fair ham breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record amount of money is going to charity after the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair. It was also a chance for some big name politicians to take center stage. Sold at $5 million, Kelly and Joe Craft teamed up...
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
'I'm not coming back here'; McDonald's customers react to seeing kids behind counter in Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant. Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside. "It...
WLKY.com
'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
Wave 3
First day of school set for newest JCPS school building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s original opening day was delayed, but the newest Jefferson County Public Schools building has been given the all clear to hold classes. Wilkerson Elementary received a temporary certificate of occupancy following an inspection Thursday by the Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations. JCPS...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
