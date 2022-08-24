Read full article on original website
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
The Silicon Valley Pride Festival is this weekend and for the second year in a row, Sunday’s parade won’t include San Jose police officers. The police chief sent an email to the rank and file, saying officers will not officially participate again this year due to a requirement by organizers that participating officers not carry their firearms.
Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians
San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
Are San Jose Police Salary Demands An Example of How Bay Area Is Unaffordable?
One measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations for the...
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Castro Business Owners, Residents Call on City to Help With Mounting Issues
Business owners and residents in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on the city to do more about the unhoused and mentally ill people who are causing issues in the neighborhood. Community members welcomed a deep cleaning of the neighborhood by public works crews on Thursday, but they said it's...
Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?
Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and... The post Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of 204 apartment-style units.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
San Jose Firefighters, Paramedics Struggle With Staffing Issues
San Jose firefighters and paramedics say they’re experiencing exhaustion due to state-wide staffing issues. Paramedics within the San Jose Fire Department say they are often working straight through, multiple days in a row, because there aren’t enough of them. Fire Station 26 on Tully Road is considered among...
Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks
For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Oakland Community Holds Vigil Amid Recent Crime
Hundreds of people gathered to show respects for victims of the recent violence in Oakland Friday. The large group came together in a large circle in the center of Little Saigon. At times, there were embraces of support for one another, including survivors of the violence. “We’re here to just...
Update on Project Homekey’s Hillview Ct. Apartments: calls to 911, Phan hopeful, Tran enraged
Milpitas City Councilmembers all expressed concern at last Tuesday’s August 16 Council meeting when they heard reports that calls to the Milpitas Police and Fire Departments have been on the increase at the Hillview Ct. Apartments…. Formerly an Extended Stay America, the Hillview Ct. Apartments are part of Project...
San Francisco Business Owners Fed Up With Crime, Problems Related to the Unhoused
Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are fed up with the crime and problems related to the unhoused in the area. The owner of Louie's Barbershop manages the business and said that he regularly deals with the people outside. “Sometimes, you get to work and then you have a...
Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs
Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
Fraudsters steal $15,000 from Bay Area man's EDD card, Bank of America says 'no error occurred'
But the worst part he says? He saw three large money transfers...had gone into three separate bank accounts.
