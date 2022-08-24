With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.

