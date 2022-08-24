ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

San José Spotlight

Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians

San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing

With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?

Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and... The post Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Firefighters, Paramedics Struggle With Staffing Issues

San Jose firefighters and paramedics say they’re experiencing exhaustion due to state-wide staffing issues. Paramedics within the San Jose Fire Department say they are often working straight through, multiple days in a row, because there aren’t enough of them. Fire Station 26 on Tully Road is considered among...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment

About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
OAKLAND, CA
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Community Holds Vigil Amid Recent Crime

Hundreds of people gathered to show respects for victims of the recent violence in Oakland Friday. The large group came together in a large circle in the center of Little Saigon. At times, there were embraces of support for one another, including survivors of the violence. “We’re here to just...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs

Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

