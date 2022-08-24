Read full article on original website
Odessa to allow brodband infrastructure installation throughout city
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to allow broadband infrastructure installation along city roads, a venture worth more than $100 million. “I just think it’s terrific for the City of Odessa,” Councilman Steven P. Thompson said at the meeting. “The infrastructure...
Therapy dogs pay MCH staff a visit
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two hard-working therapy dogs visited Medical Center Hospital today to provide comfort to patients, nurses and medical staff. The dogs were brought in through Therapy Dog International, a volunteer organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registration of therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers for the purpose of visiting nursing homes, hospitals, and other institutions.
Midland Soup Kitchen receives a new walk-in freezer
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last month the Midland Soup Kitchen’s freezer received repairs, now they have a new one. The new walk-in freezer is five times bigger than the old one, allowing them to store more product than ever before. Manager of the Soup Kitchen, Nancy Ivy, said they...
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Museum of the Southwest opens Frida Kahlo exhibit
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest opened their new Frida Kahlo exhibit today. This new exhibit showcases recently discovered photographs of the artist. “I think Frida is going to help us as a museum connect to our community on a deeper level,” said Matthew Ward, Curator.
Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car. On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Dr. Becky Spurlock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Dr. Spurlock has served as VP of Student Affairs and Leadership for the past three years at UT Permian Basin. In...
Big Spring/ Howard County crime stoppers searching for theft suspects
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with locating and identifying theft of property suspects. On June, 3, at around10:52 P.M. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to 4900 Block of N. F.M. 700 in reference to a theft.
Two dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
Interstate lanes reopened after semi-truck fire delays traffic in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland tells CBS7 that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop 250 and Midkiff are reopened. Officials say that the wrecker company has completed cleaning up the debris from the fire that burned a semi-truck and trailer. No injuries were reported...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers paid tribute to Gary Gaines and Buddy Hale, and defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21. Watch the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Canyon Randall
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) - First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey
First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Updated: 5 hours ago. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated:...
HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on the Buffaloes on opening night of the 2022 Season. Stanton took the lead, defeating Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for the highlights.
RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
