ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools unveils plan to address teacher shortage

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH0kR_0hSlDBCz00

Baltimore City Schools shares plan to address teacher shortage 02:32

BALTIMORE -- School districts across Maryland are still feverishly working toward filling various staff vacancies.

But as teachers head back to the classroom in Baltimore, they'll have the security of a backup plan to ease their concerns, according to Baltimore City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Santelises.

That backup plan relies on long-term substitutes, rearranging staff, and reducing non-core teaching positions to make sure every classroom is covered, Santelises said.

The district is even tapping retired teachers to help fill positions.

This plan was created in the wake of a nationwide staffing crisis.

In Baltimore, the public school district is short 225 teachers as of last week.

But that number "is going down daily," Santelises said.

"The good news is we have a majority of our schools are fully staffed and ready to go, but we do have some schools that were giving more focused attention to support now to be ready for next week," she said.

Last year, over 5,500 teachers left their positions, citing workload, pay, and a lack of respect and resources, according to the State Department of Education.

"We are in a deep crisis of our educator shortage," one teacher said. "We need to increase pay for our educators in order to keep them."

Callan Silver told WJZ that her 7-year-old child starts school next week and she is worried that if staffing issues continue into the school year that it would only hurt the students.

"It's frustrating because even if you don't have kids, that's our future," Silver said.

In comparison to Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County is down 351 teachers. Meanwhile, Baltimore County has fewer than 200 remaining classroom vacancies, according to a teacher staffing update made public on Tuesday.

School leaders in both Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County are planning to continue hiring to fill the vacancies.

Classes are still expected to start on schedule.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore schools filling vacancies, staying flexible before 77K students return to class

BALTIMORE -- Educators at all levels of Baltimore City Schools are preparing as tens of thousands of students head back to class Monday.Before the first bell rings, educators at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in West Baltimore have free reign to roam the halls and prep their classrooms. Shanea Williams-Melvin has seen 18 years of the first day of school. "It's kind of like a new beginning, and even for our school, we have a new thing we're using for this year now that hibernation is over," she said. "Like we've gone through all these things, and now it's time to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams discusses teacher shortages, new school year

TOWSON, Md. -- Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams is entering the final school year under his contract."Everybody's happy on the first day of school. And so I don't have any anxiety," he said. "I'm just excited. I just want to make sure things are working."  Williams will make the rounds Monday across the district, amid a national -- and local -- teaching shortage. "We have about 400 vacancies and that number is steadily declining, because of the recruitment efforts that our HR members are doing," Williams said.Though they wouldn't give an exact figure, Baltimore County district staff...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore students benefit from back-to-school supply drive

BALTIMORE -- Over 100 backpacks have been stuffed with classroom materials and will be given to students to help them with the start of the new school year.This year, WJZ teamed up with the University of Maryland Baltimore for a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.Brian Sturdivant, the director for strategic initiative and community partnerships for the University of Maryland Baltimore, said the supply drive could help some families overcome a few of the difficulties they face. "There's so many challenges nowadays for families . . . for something as simple as school supplies shouldn't be an impediment," he said.One seventh-grade student...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

At hearing on school safety and absenteeism, Councilman Stokes floats a youth curfew

BALTIMORE - A City Council hearing was held Thursday night, with multiple agencies present, to discuss how better to serve the students of Baltimore City as they head into another school year. Among those present, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa of Baltimore City's Health Department and representatives from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.The main issues discussed: school violence and absenteeism. "We're seeing an increase in chronic absenteeism this past year of 20%, you can say it's a crisis, an emergency, but it's a challenge," said Santelises. City...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools superintendent starts new job amid staffing crisis

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County's new public schools superintendent is still in his first month on the job.The former teacher turned superintendent says between retirements, the coronavirus pandemic, and promotions, many teachers are leaving the classroom—just as he did."I ended up moving into administration although my ultimate goal was to be a career teacher," Dr. Mark Bedell said.Now, teacher vacancies are high on Bedell's list of concerns."Every week we're putting out data on all of our vacancies, people will not be able to help you if they don't know what the problem is," Bedell said.As of last week, his district was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Dr. Crystal Francis Inspires Youth at Martin State Airport

Dr. Crystal Francis grew up in Baltimore County in a community where she could have been influenced by observing people who chose a wrong path in life, but having access to mentors and people outside of her community guided her toward a successful outcome. Courtney Speed was a community leader in Turner Station who gave Francis her first job at Speed’s small, local food store. She also helped Francis to open her first bank account and taught her the importance of saving money.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Baltimore City Schools#Wjz
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore school sets high standards for young boys' success

The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is setting high standards and taking steps toward success for young boys. The charter school's fourth through eighth grade students aren't just getting ready for class, they're looking ahead to the future. The school's leaders said they want students to know they can succeed -- so they expect much from them and expose them to a variety of lessons and experiences.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed By Squeegee Worker Filing Suit Against Baltimore City

BALTIMORE --- The family of Timothy Reynolds, who was killed in July by a squeegee worker is filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Baltimore City leaders for gross negligence.The family believes Reynolds death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City Leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the families attorney.The lawsuit intends to seek damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger."Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control," says Michael B. Snyder, counsel for the Reynolds' family. "City officials can't stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it's gross negligence."Timothy Reynolds was killed after he was involved in an altercation with a squeegee worker at Light and Conway Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MD State Fair Contest

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City and Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Kent and Queen Anne's. Contest Sponsor(s): Maryland State Fair. Prize Provider(s): Maryland State Fair. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period: August 29, 2022 to September 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy