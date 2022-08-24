Read full article on original website
Related
This PC-only Chinese RPG looks like Assassin's Creed, except you can put your sword down and get a normal job
Where Winds Meet was announced at Gamescom, and it's apparently a lot more than a sword fighting game. Based on the Gamescom announcement trailer, Where Winds Meet looks like an Assassin's Creed-sized undertaking, so it's a little surprising that I've never heard of its developer, Everstone Studio. I have heard of its publisher, though: The studio is backed by NetEase, the second largest game publisher in China, so it's at least safe to assume that it's the big-budget open world action RPG it appears to be.
Engadget
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
NASA released an audio clip of a black hole, and it's pretty spooky
Black holes push waves of pressure through the galaxies around them. It can sound like a wailing alien ghost, or like beautiful music.
Eerie NASA audio clip lets you hear the sound a black hole makes
Black holes are terrifying stellar objects. Not only do they feed off the energy of stars, but there is just so much we don’t know about them. In fact, we’ve only recently even captured our first image of a black hole. Now, though, scientists at NASA have allowed us to check off yet another question about these celestial objects: What does a black hole sound like?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor’ fans mourn powerful MCU weapon that faded into obscurity
The MCU has introduced viewers to not only myriad superheroes but also a plethora of weapons. From those invented in Tony Stark’s lab to those in Wakanda, the MCU seems to be well-equipped for any situation. However, there is this one weapon that most viewers have more than likely forgotten. And now, fans mourn its obscurity.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
hypebeast.com
CLOT's Latest Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration Does Its Best "Flint" Impersonation
Only a select amount of brands have the luxury of having ongoing partnerships with Jordan Brand, and one of those is Edisen Chen‘s CLOT. The Hong Kong-based company has a rich history with MJ’s sportswear imprint having worked on models like the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 35 and more, and this season that duo has reunited to push out a new CLOT x Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” makeup. As you can probably guess by its nickname, this latest project draws inspiration from the ever-classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
WWE・
ComicBook
"Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection" Announced by Controversial Anti-Piracy Company
Denuvo, an anti-piracy company which PC users are probably all too familiar with by now, is expanding its preventative efforts to the Nintendo Switch platform. The company announced this move this week in a press release amid a Gamescom announcement of what it said will be the "industry's first Nintendo Switch emulator protection." The goal of this new technology is to better safeguard Nintendo Switch games from being emulated on PCs "with no impact on the gaming experience," Denuvo claims.
'The galaxy won't be the same' after Elite Dangerous Update 14, say devs
Elite's developers talk about the growing alien threat to players... as well as a new threat that originates right here on Earth.
ComicBook
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
ComicBook
Mario Kart Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Mario Kart fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the game today. It's hard to believe that Nintendo's wildly-popular series is already that old, but time drifts on by. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps right on chugging along with that Booster Course Pass. The latest game serves as a trip down memory lane itself these days. However, all of the track in the game's history won't get the upgrade to antigravity. So, fans on social media are taking it upon themselves to have some fun with it. If you've been following Mario Kart for a long time, these are going to make you smile. Check out the best posts down below!
ComicBook
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
Comments / 0