Mario Kart fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the game today. It's hard to believe that Nintendo's wildly-popular series is already that old, but time drifts on by. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps right on chugging along with that Booster Course Pass. The latest game serves as a trip down memory lane itself these days. However, all of the track in the game's history won't get the upgrade to antigravity. So, fans on social media are taking it upon themselves to have some fun with it. If you've been following Mario Kart for a long time, these are going to make you smile. Check out the best posts down below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO