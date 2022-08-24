ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Jaren Hall's Touchdown Pass to Brayden Cosper Headlines Tuesday's Scrimmage Highlights

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tV2P_0hSlCyz100

BYU wrapped up fall camp on Tuesday with a scrimmage of 100 plays

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a scrimmage on Tuesday. Head coach Kalani Sitake estimated that the Cougars ran approximately 100 plays. Following Tuesday's scrimmage, the BYU media department released a few short highlights. A touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to Brayden Cosper and an interception by D'Angelo Mandell headlined Tuesday's scrimmage highlights. You can check out the full video below.

Jaren Hall Touchdown to Brayden Cosper

Credit: BYU Photo

Starting at 0:25 in the video, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall throws what appears to be a 40-yard touchdown to Brayden Cosper. Hall, throwing from a clean pocket, hit Cosper in stride.

Cosper was active in today's video. He was seen a few plays later catching another pass from Hall for a first down, and a third time when he extended to make a catch over the middle. Cosper has played his way this camp and has earned a spot in the rotation.

D'Angelo Mandell Interception

Starting at 0:34, D'Angelo Mandell intercepted a Nick Billoups pass in the endzone. Mandell showcased impressive focus to intercept the pass after initially getting just one hand on it.

Keanu Hill Toe Tap

Among the notable highlights is a perfectly thrown ball from Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill along the sideline. The Hall to Hill connection begins at 1:20.

Gabe Jeudy-Lally Interception

To wrap up Tuesday's highlights, Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally intercepted a pass in the endzone intended for Chase Roberts.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blocku.com

What is Salt Lake NIL Club? Your Questions Answered

With “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rules relaxing, one company has found a way to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to monetize themselves, and they’re now helping the University of Utah’s football program do just that. YOKE, an NIL-centric company that helps teams establish a message board-like...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
City
Provo, UT
ksl.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 "Allyship and Activism Resource Guide" pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students in need...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Teacher makeover winner announced

You nominated your favorite teachers and today we announced the winner. Nominated by Sadie Ferguson, Emily Paxton is a teacher at Highland High School. Sadie says, “She is THE best human being that I know! And the best mom to the cutest 5-year-old! She is always willing to help anyone and everyone. That said, she deserves to do something for herself! She gives her all to the kids that she teaches and tries to make learning fun. She has also had a hard few months, having some ups and downs with mental health. There is no one more deserving than Emily!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
ksl.com

Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Byu Photo Starting
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
342
Followers
573
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy