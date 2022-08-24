ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thevalleyledger.com

Bloom for Women to Celebrate Graduation of Trafficking Survivors

Bloom for Women, Inc. is holding a “Own the Dream” celebration for three courageous women survivors as they graduate from Bloom’s two-year program. This residential program is for women survivors of sex trafficking, exploitation and addiction. Offered in two different homes in the Lehigh Valley, this program provides structure and support to heal, empower and employ women survivors through safe housing, trauma-informed programming, partnerships with treatment providers, vocational and educational training, and ongoing connections with a growing community of supporters that believe it’s never too late to start over. This program operates without 24-hour staff or live-in supervision and all services are offered to the women participants at no cost to them.
BETHLEHEM, PA
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17

WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
CATASAUQUA, PA

