PPL Corporation and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley Announce Be a Housing Hero Campaign
Photo courtesy of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. The initiative, funded by the PPL Foundation, seeks to raise awareness and funds to support housing insecurity prevention and intervention. Allentown, PA, August 25, 2022 – Today, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV) and PPL Corporation (PPL), along...
Bloom for Women to Celebrate Graduation of Trafficking Survivors
Bloom for Women, Inc. is holding a “Own the Dream” celebration for three courageous women survivors as they graduate from Bloom’s two-year program. This residential program is for women survivors of sex trafficking, exploitation and addiction. Offered in two different homes in the Lehigh Valley, this program provides structure and support to heal, empower and employ women survivors through safe housing, trauma-informed programming, partnerships with treatment providers, vocational and educational training, and ongoing connections with a growing community of supporters that believe it’s never too late to start over. This program operates without 24-hour staff or live-in supervision and all services are offered to the women participants at no cost to them.
‘VOCES DE LA COMUNIDAD’ INSPIRED MURAL TO BE UNVEILED FIRST FRIDAY
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— On Friday, Sept. 2., ArtsQuest will kick off National Hispanic Heritage month early with the unveiling of Symone Salib’s mural inspired by the Latinx history archive project, “Voces De la Comunidad: The Latinx Experience in Bethlehem, PA”. The reveal will take place at 7 p.m., at the Banana Factory’s monthly First Friday event, ahead of National Hispanic Heritage month official start date on September 15th.
Historic Hotel Bethlehem named best historic hotel in America
Bethlehem, PA (August 26 , 2022) – Thanks to strong community support, Historic Hotel Bethlehem won the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for the second consecutive year. “We couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said hotel Managing Partner Bruce Haines. “We thank each and every person who voted throughout the four-week contest period. We particularly thank our associates for their hard work to provide memorable experiences. The everyday support we receive energizes our team and is a story very few hotels can tell. Retaining our ‘National Championship’ is a testament to our entire community.”
myHR Partner, Inc. moves up nearly 200 spots on Inc. 5000 list of most successful private companies in US
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., — myHR Partner, a pioneering human resources outsourcing firm serving small- and mid-sized organizations and private foundations nationwide, is again listed on the Inc. 5000 list (https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022) of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, moving up 183 spots to 3,586 with a three-year growth rate of 144 percent.
PA SRCC Statement on President Biden’s Loan Bailout
Harrisburg, PA – Today President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to provide loan forgiveness to eliminate as much as $10,000 or $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers. This plan is estimated to cost $300 billion in 2022 per a study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
Grothouse Releases New Pigmented Oils in Bianca™ and Nera™
August 24, 2022- Germansville, PA – Grothouse is proud to announce the expansion of their range of luxury finishing options with the new Pigmented Oil Finishes. The two exclusive finishes available in light and dark shades create a flat, “less than matte” finish providing an alternative to the popular Durata® waterproof finish.
