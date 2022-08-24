Bloom for Women, Inc. is holding a “Own the Dream” celebration for three courageous women survivors as they graduate from Bloom’s two-year program. This residential program is for women survivors of sex trafficking, exploitation and addiction. Offered in two different homes in the Lehigh Valley, this program provides structure and support to heal, empower and employ women survivors through safe housing, trauma-informed programming, partnerships with treatment providers, vocational and educational training, and ongoing connections with a growing community of supporters that believe it’s never too late to start over. This program operates without 24-hour staff or live-in supervision and all services are offered to the women participants at no cost to them.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO