NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
WNYT
Sign thief caught on camera
It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in upstate N.Y. hotel, deputies say
DeWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in upstate New York, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
WNYT
Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court
The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
Police looking for missing Amsterdam teen
The Amsterdam Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Alicia Tirse, 15, of Amsterdam, has been missing since July 23.
WCAX
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
WNYT
North Greenbush fire remains under investigation
The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
NECN
Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said. A video of...
mynbc5.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
WNYT
Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife
A Whitehall man is facing charges after police say he threatened multiple people with a knife. Police have charged 23-year-old Jason Suprenant with menacing, criminal mischief and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Police say he damaged one of the buildings at Whitehall Studios on State Route 4 and threatened property managers...
Work moves on to secure abandoned Glenville school
Crews have worked throughout this week to begin boarding up broken windows and doors at an abandoned school building in Glenville. The site, which has been vacant for several years now, has been the source of trespassing and other issues recently.
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of taking thousands of dollars and not starting construction project
CHESTERTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 31 year old man on grand larceny charges, accused of taking money for construction work he never did. Police say Timothy M. Brown was arrested on August 23rd after a larceny complaint. Investigators say Brown working under the...
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
Inmate Bites Guard During Search for Contraband at Marcy Correctional: NYSCOPBA
A correctional officer had to be treated for possible exposure after being bitten by a inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. The CO, another guard and sergeant all sustained injuries in a scuffle that ensued during a recent search for contraband, according to the NYSCOPBA - the union that represent state prison guards.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
