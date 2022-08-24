ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
North Elba, NY
County
Warren County, NY
North Elba, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lake George, NY
WIBX 950

Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch

An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in upstate N.Y. hotel, deputies say

DeWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in upstate New York, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

North Greenbush fire remains under investigation

The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WRGB

Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temper#The New York State Police#Ac
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife

A Whitehall man is facing charges after police say he threatened multiple people with a knife. Police have charged 23-year-old Jason Suprenant with menacing, criminal mischief and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Police say he damaged one of the buildings at Whitehall Studios on State Route 4 and threatened property managers...
WHITEHALL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy