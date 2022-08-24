ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KGW

$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
OREGON STATE
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
PORTLAND, OR
