Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
kptv.com
Stuff you can do with your dog in Oregon on this International Dog Day
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday, Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and there are plenty of things you and fido can do together around the beautiful state of Oregon. o Ecliptic Brewing - Enjoy the large dog-friendly patio located on North Mississippi Avenue and just a short distance from I-5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
opb.org
Head of Alberta district’s Last Thursday festival talks art, business and safety
Your browser does not support the audio element. For over 20 years Alberta Street’s Last Thursday street festival has brought together artists, small businesses and vendors to share their work with the community in Northeast Portland. But the event also faced complaints from neighbors for years. And it has...
Portland starts to clear some camps along school routes after mayor's new ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and trash covered the sidewalks around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning. A woman experiencing homelessness sat screaming on the sidewalk while children played behind her in Couch Park. “It's out of hand,” said Marti Reynolds who has two children in Portland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
KGW
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County
The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th Avenue. in Clark County. Tim Gordon spoke to some neighbors who are opposed to the plan.
Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
Parents urge transparency after Corbett School District threat concerns
Parents say Corbett School District is not being transparent after waiting a month to notify parents their child was on a “kill list” when a student reportedly took to social media and threatened to murder numerous classmates.
WWEEK
Caretakers at OHSU Primate Research Center Say Low Wages and Long Hours Endanger Monkeys
On a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon just outside Oregon Health & Science University’s Primate Research Center in Beaverton, disgruntled workers protested what they say are low wages and forced overtime due to short staffing—a recipe, they say, that could result in dead monkeys. For years, animal rights...
Safe Rest Villages are all on track to be open by the end of the year, Ryan says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan had hoped to have six Safe Rest Villages, planned tiny home communities for residents without homes, open across the city by the end of 2021. That didn't happen. The process has been slower and harder than anticipated, but in this week's...
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0