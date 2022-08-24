Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Random acts of kindness: Midland resident paying it forward with new TV show
MIDLAND, Texas — Brandy Bell is a mom, wife and now host of her new TV show "Keeping Good Company." The show features episodes dedicated to displaying acts of kindness to West Texans who are doing some good, along with segments filled with crafts, cooking and lifestyle tips. "Every...
Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!
Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Happy National Banana Split Day!
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is National Banana Split Day. What does that mean to you? Well, we think it means banana splits for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why did we become adults if it wasn’t to celebrate this way? Surprisingly, the original banana split wasn’t created in an ice cream parlor but in a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?
Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
cbs7.com
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
cbs7.com
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
Remembering Buddy Hale: Former students talk love for Permian HS Vice Principal
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately known as “Mr. Mojo.” Buddy Hale passed away on Saturday, August 20th, from cancer. He was 70. There is a large consensus that the former Permian High School Vice Principal deeply cared for a lot of people. His positive influence radiated. He […]
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna
An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0