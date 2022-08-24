ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Plumb Joy
3d ago

The inflation Increase Act's tax credit does not come close to compensate for the increased costs of EVs as they all had to raise prices due to Biden's Super Inflation, oy vey..

9NEWS

It will cost money to ride RTD again starting Thursday

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will resume fare collection and inspection on Thursday, Sept. 1. RTD services on bus and rail were free for riders for all of August. Part of "Zero Fare for Better Air," the fare-free month of August was part of Colorado Senate Bill...
9NEWS

Biden's student loan forgiveness addresses the burden of debt, not the cost of college

COLORADO, USA — Every other student at Colorado's public universities and colleges can benefit from President Biden's loan forgiveness announced on Wednesday. The president's plan calls for forgiving $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 in student loans for non-Pell Grant recipients, for students whose income is less than $125,000 as an individual or $250,000 for married couples.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Leadville's Camp Hale could be designated as National Monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
LEADVILLE, CO
Jared Polis
9NEWS

What’s challenging recruitment in small Colorado police departments

COLORADO, USA — In a matter of two months, every officer in two small Colorado police departments resigned, leaving the communities scrambling. Last week, Marshal Fine-Loven, the leader and last remaining member of the Nederland Police Department in Boulder County, announced her resignation set for the end of September. The town of Nederland said it is committed to keeping its department going and will search for an interim Marshal while seeking additional help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices. Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options. USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Target store damaged in Colorado wildfire sets reopening date

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Target store that was damaged in the Marshall Fire is reopening Tuesday, Aug. 30, Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced. The building suffered fire damage on its roof, as seen from Sky9 in the days after the fire. Heat from the roof fire activated the fire sprinklers and, due to a malfunction, continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the store, according to Folsom.
SUPERIOR, CO
9NEWS

Here are treatments and medications you can take for COVID-19

DENVER — A medical expert says that after three years of COVID-19, we're at a new stage of the pandemic and are also witnessing history. Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher said that a year and a half ago, he did not expect to be able to talk about COVID-19 as being treatable. Now, he said there are many ways to treat it.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Goose announces pair of Colorado arena concerts

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Fresh off a performance at Red Rocks last week, jam band Goose has announced a pair of Colorado arena concerts this autumn. Goose will headline "Goosmas" at 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 26...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

