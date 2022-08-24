ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
