Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
seattlepi.com
Hawaii has issued 1 gun carry permit since high court ruling
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
seattlepi.com
Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered a spirited assessment of the state's future after a series of tragedies, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience Thursday — fueling more speculation he wants a rematch. Amplifying...
seattlepi.com
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlepi.com
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
seattlepi.com
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
Comments / 0