Georgia State

seattlepi.com

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
EAST HELENA, MT
seattlepi.com

Hawaii has issued 1 gun carry permit since high court ruling

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
HAWAII STATE
seattlepi.com

Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered a spirited assessment of the state's future after a series of tragedies, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience Thursday — fueling more speculation he wants a rematch. Amplifying...
KENTUCKY STATE
seattlepi.com

Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
ILLINOIS STATE
seattlepi.com

Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlepi.com

Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
IDAHO STATE

