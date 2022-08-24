ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
msn.com

One dead, four injured after four shootings Friday evening in Baltimore

A woman died and four others were injured in four separate shootings Friday evening in Baltimore, according to police. A 20-year-old woman was shot late Friday night the Harwood neighborhood. Northern District patrol officers respond about 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Oakley Drive
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in north Baltimore last night

A man was found shot in north Baltimore last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Investigators say he died at a hospital. Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. Homicide...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting

BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man charged with attempted murder in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is charged in connection with the shooting of a man earlier this month, police said Friday. Quinton Hillary, 33, is charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was arrested Thursday. Officers responded around 1 a.m. on August 5 to the 500 block of West Preston Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police reveal condition of Park Heights shooting victims, search continues for vehicle

BALTIMORE--- Baltimore police reveal that four of the people shot on Wednesday in Park Heights are in "critical" condition. According to police, a 24-year-old man is dead and four other men are in "critical" condition.Additionally, a 70-year-old male is in stable condition  while  a 55-year-old male's condition is "unknown".The victim who died from yesterday's shooting is a 24-year-old male, according to police.Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD

