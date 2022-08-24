Read full article on original website
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Woman spreading husband’s ashes in Alaska is rescued by vacationing first-responders
Four friends hiking in Alaska rescued an injured woman and carried her down the mountain. The friends from Mentor, Ohio, planned their backpacking trip to Denali National National Park in Alaska for over a year, Rollin Pachinger told McClatchy News on Aug. 24. The group included two firefighters, Pachinger and Jason Sorgen, a firefighter-paramedic named Gabriel Ananea, and Bryan Brown.
Driver dies after hitting tree as it fell across the road, South Carolina cops say
A South Carolina driver was killed when he crashed into a tree as it toppled over, officials said. The man was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when deputies said he “struck a tree that was falling across the road.” He was the only person in the pickup and died at the scene, according to preliminary information from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
