debra
3d ago
About time!!! This has been going on for for a long time. How do you think they get cell phones in?
KPBS
Attorney General urges statewide gun violence prevention efforts modeled on San Diego
Attorney General Bonta was in San Diego today to urge statewide Law Enforcement to make the most of Red Flag Laws, that can take guns out of the hands of people who threaten gun violence. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Bonta called the region an example of firearm safety and gun violence prevention.
San Diego prosecutors reviewing Araiza rape allegation
The San Diego Police Department has submitted its investigation into a rape allegation involving Bills punter Matt Araiza to prosecutors for review, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Friday.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Here's what it takes to be a San Diego Sheriff's Department emergency dispatcher
SAN DIEGO — Emergency service dispatchers are a lifeline between someone in danger and the help they need. The San Diego Sheriff’s Communication Center answers an average of 800,000 calls for service each year. And to keep up with the high volume, they’re looking for men and women to join.
sandiegocountynews.com
Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers
Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
Man Sentenced Nearly 9 Years for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly...
Juveniles Accused in Shooting, Stabbing of 2 Homeless Men in Chula Vista
A group of youths shot and stabbed two homeless men in Chula Vista Friday then fled on a trolley to San Diego, where police arrested three of the suspected assailants. A 911 caller reported the assaults at Harborside Park in the 600 block of Oxford Street at about 6:45 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Teens Suspected in Shootings of Neighbor, Car Passengers in Otay Mesa
San Diego police were investigating two Otay Mesa shootings early Friday, following an incident at a party in an apartment complex. The situation began in the early-morning hours when a resident in a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of Dennery Road reported that a bullet came through the ceiling from an upstairs unit, according to OnScene.TV.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
kusi.com
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for...
Minors suspected in multiple South Bay shootings
Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in a pair of shooting incidents that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.
Voiceof San Diego
With State Ban Set to Expire, Local Police Could Bring Back Facial Rec
California’s ban on police use of facial recognition is set to expire on Jan. 1, meaning cops in the field could re-deploy the technology if their departments choose to next year. The ban went into effect in 2020 with support from criminal justice reformers, who warned the technology was...
Carlsbad Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Spree at Grocery Stores, Other Businesses
A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year. Benjamin Robert Laubbacher, 50, admitted to committing six robberies between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said the hold-ups netted him $2,327.32 total.
Two women stabbed in fight
Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
northcountydailystar.com
Update: Death Investigation – North County
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
