kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in larceny case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
msn.com
Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected
A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
Blaine County K9 makes huge drug bust
A huge drug bust in Blaine County resulted from a K9 and his handler intercepting a cross-country delivery of more than 150 pounds of marijuana on Monday.
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
1600kush.com
Creek County man jailed on $25,000 bail on DUI charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Creek County man — on five years’ probation for drunk driving in Pawnee County this year — has been jailed on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a felony charge of drunk driving in Payne County on Highway 51 near Battle Ridge Road, where his Honda crashed through the guardrail, according to court records.
News On 6
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
Oklahoma natural gas plant explosion still under investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of last month's massive fire at a natural gas plant in Northern Oklahoma.
News On 6
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
poncacitynow.com
Some Po-Hi Students Who Drive to School Parking in Gravel Lot Near Sullins Stadium
Ponca City Senior High School recently released parking instructions for some students who drive to school. Seniors, Juniors and Sophomores who wish to drive to school but do not have a hang tag from purchasing a parking permit must park in the gravel lot on East Brookfield, North of Sullins Stadium.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Oklahoma woman
An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.
Stillwater Police Search For Car Burglar
The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Aug. 21 car burglary. The burglary happened around midnight early Sunday morning. Stillwater PD urges anyone with information to contact their tipline at 405-533-TIPS (405-533-8477).
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
News On 6
OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'
Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
