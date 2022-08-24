ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Garfield County, OK
Government
guthrienewspage.com

Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County man jailed on $25,000 bail on DUI charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Creek County man — on five years’ probation for drunk driving in Pawnee County this year — has been jailed on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a felony charge of drunk driving in Payne County on Highway 51 near Battle Ridge Road, where his Honda crashed through the guardrail, according to court records.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6

Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest

An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries

An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property

Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'

Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens

BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy