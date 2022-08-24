ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jimi Hendrix: a tale of 19 nudes and a one controversial album sleeve

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Jimi Hendrix 's towering psychedelic masterpiece Electric Ladyland is a bona-fide, undeniable classic. Hendrix's finest work, it's one of those albums that appears to have a permanent home in Greatest Ever Albums lists, no matter who's doing the compiling. Back in 2001 Classic Rock ranked it at #10 in a list of the 100 Greatest Rock Albums Ever, while Rolling Stone placed it at #53 in its 2020 list of 500 albums.

Perhaps uniquely for such a classic, it's an album that came packaged in several completely different sleeves, depending on the purchaser's location. In the US, Electric Ladyland came wrapped in a blurred photo of Hendrix's head, shot by Karl Ferris during a show at London's Saville Theatre in 1967. In France and in the Benelux nations, the so-called "finger cover" saw a floral-shirted arm pointing at a photo of Hendrix taken by Alain Dister.

In Germany, Spain and Australia the album was adorned by a picture of Hendrix plus his Experience bandmates Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding, shot by David Montgomery. In South America and New Zealand there were further variations. And in the UK, Electric Ladyland arrived with another Montgomery shot, this time of 19 topless women.

Two record shops in York refused to stock the album, and Christopher Foss – secretary of the Gramophone Retailers’ Committee – told the Sunday Mirror, “This type of album sleeve is almost certain to reduce the sale of records." Foss was wrong, of course, and Electric Ladyland went on to sell 35,000 copies in The UK in its first four days.

Below, photographer Montgomery reveals how the shoot came about, and what happened on the day.

“Linda McCartney shot the original picture of Electric Ladyland in New York. She took a picture of a little white kid and a little black kid playing together. It was peace, love, harmony – all that stuff. But the record company in London looked at it and said: ‘What the hell is this? This isn’t gonna sell records.’ So that’s when I got the job.

“I’ve met a lot of people who told me they had the Electric Ladyland album but they’d never listened to it. They just liked the naked girls. I think the people from the record company arranged it all. I knew the girls were going to be topless and [UK cover art director] David King just said to me: ‘We’ll do it Thursday night’. I can remember that, that it was a Thursday night, because I was working in the daytime. So they went to all these London clubs and rounded up all these girls by saying to them: ‘We’re taking pictures of Jimi Hendrix and would you like to be in the picture with him? You’ll make five pounds.’

“On the big day, all these girls came into the studio – I think there were 19 of them – and slowly started undressing. Then I put them into some kind of grouping and took a Polaroid of it, to see what the lighting was like. David King and maybe somebody from the record company looked at it and said: ‘It doesn’t look good with their knickers on. Okay girls, can you take your knickers off?’ The girls all said no. So David offered them more money. I think, with haggling, they gave them another three pounds each. Also, for some reason Hendrix never showed up. That’s why some of them are holding albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiA4y_0hSl6lZV00

One album, four different covers: The UK, Australian, French and US artwork for Electric Ladyland (Image credit: Clockwise from top left: Track Records, Polydor, Reprise Records, Barclay)

“Deep down in my heart I knew that this picture could be controversial, so I kinda made sure there was nothing really showing, just their boobs. The other thing is that, in a situation like that, I was shooting on Kodachrome film, which was a transparency. Which meant that either you were right or wrong on the exposure. So I had all these girls and all these different skin tones. My normal habit would be to take four different exposures. When I got them back the colour was absolutely beautiful – all the girls’ skin tones looked like babies’ bottoms. It was really beautiful and I was very pleased with it.

“I gave David all the film and made a couple of choices and that was the end of it. But when the album came out, it was really dark and murky. So I called them up and said: ‘I know it was a low budget, but jeez!’ They said: ‘There’s nothing wrong with that picture, that’s how we wanted it. Your correct exposure was too nice and open and clean. I wanted it a bit more gritty.’ So that’s what David King did. He was the art director so he was the genius. Evidently, Jimi Hendrix didn’t like it. But I don’t actually believe that, because Jimi was quite a ladies man. He was a promiscuous character, so I couldn’t see why he was being all puritanical.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Rolling Stones Songs

The Rolling Stones are well known for their dogged endurance. Very little deters them. It's an unwavering attitude that applies to their touring schedule as much as it does to their willingness to think outside the box. "The more ways you do it, the better it is because you get more variety," Mick Jagger said in a 2007 interview.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Redding
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Jimi Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Classic Rock#Rolling Stone#The Sunday Mirror
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Mick Jagger pays fresh tribute to Charlie Watts on first anniversary of his death

Mick Jagger has paid fresh tribute to his late bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of his death. Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. The Rolling Stones have since returned to the stage, with Steve Jordan stepping in as the band’s new touring drummer.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy